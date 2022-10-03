Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West clash, and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo will have a major impact on tonight’s outcome. We have a pair of prop bets for tonight’s game, you can use a $1000 free bet towards these props at BetOnline.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs Los Angeles Rams Player Props Betting Tips

Garoppolo over 2.5 rushing yards @-115 Betonline

Garoppolo over 0.50 interceptions @ +100 Betonline

Back Our Garoppolo props With BetOnline

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For Jimmy Garoppolo vs Los Angeles Rams Player Props Betting

1. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. $750 Welcome Bonus Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. 125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NFL Season Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer

How To Claim $1000 In NFL Free Bets

See below as to how to claim up to $1000 worth of NFL bonuses.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Make an initial deposit up to $2000 after signing up. New users can claim a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs Los Angeles Rams Tip 1: Garropolo over 2.5 rushing yards -105 @ BetOnline

The 49ers have offensive line woes up against a strong Rams pass rush, and it isn’t unreasonable for Garropolo to tuck the ball under his arm and take off running. If he does, and we believe that he will, then 2.5 rushing yards or more is entirely possible tonight.





Back Garoppolo over 2.5 rushing yards @ -105 With BetOnline

Jimmy Garoppolo vs Los Angeles Rams Tip 2: Garropolo over 0.5 interceptions +100 @ BetOnline

Garoppolo hasn’t been asked to win games with his arm thus far, nor has he faced a defense like the Rams possess. Los Angeles already has four interceptions thus far, he’s missing key members of his offensive line, and it isn’t a reach to believe he’ll throw a pick or even two against an opportunistic Rams defense.

Back Garoppolo over 0.50 interceptions @ +100 With BetOnline

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds