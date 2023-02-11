NFL News and Rumors

Jimmy Johnson Calls Out Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones On His Super Bowl 57, Eagles Ignorance

Jeff Hawkins
jimmy johnson calls out jerry jones (1)

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson recalled one of his first meetings with billionaire owner Jerry Jones, who recently purchased the franchise and fired iconic coach Tom Landry. They were driving when Jones unveiled his short-term vision. 

“I can remember like it was yesterday,” Johnson said during a Nov. 16, 2022, appearance on “Fox & Friends” to promote his memoir, “Swagger: Super Bowls, Brass Balls, and Footballs.” “We were in his automobile. He said, ‘Jimmy, you’re in charge of the football, I’m in charge of the money and we’ll make sports history.’  

“Well, we made sports history” by winning back-to-back Super Bowls (1992 and ‘93) and creating a mini-dynasty with a stacked roster of future Hall of Famers, high-octane performers, and off-the-field headline creators. 

Personal grudges and professional jealousy with Jones ultimately led to Johnson’s departure in ’94. 

Decades have passed. The two remain “friends.” 

Their history makes Johnson the perfect NFL analyst to break down Jones’ mental capacity to critique the roster composition of the Philadelphia Eagles, who will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl 57.

He could be a bit touched. 

Jerry Jones: ‘I Do Think Longer Term’

During a recent interview with Pro Football Talk, Jones condemned the roster-building philosophy of the Eagles’ NFC championship club, eluding the team sold out the future for this one postseason run. 

“Anybody who thinks I won’t take a chance has misread the tea leaves, but I do think longer term,” Jones said. “And I’m real hesitant to bet it all for a year. There’s a lot of things that can happen for that year. In essence, we’re seeing a couple of teams that have had some real success putting it all out there and paying for it later, in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.   

“That’s pretty impressive to have two teams in the last two years empty the bucket and get to the Super Bowl, but if you miss, it is a long go.” 

Most of the NFL universe, including Johnson, collectively paused when they heard Jones’ comments. 

Johnson called Jones jealous. The Eagles are poised to compete in their third Super Bowl since 2004 and the Cowboys haven’t reached the NFC Championship game since 1995. 

Jimmy Johnson: Eagles ‘Got Some Talented Young Players’

When Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie learned of Jones said, he reached out to Johnson: “Is he OK?”

“I said, ‘I have no idea,’ ” Johnson said, as reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Philadelphia has a couple of first-round picks in the (2023) NFL draft. They’ve got extra picks down the road. They’ve got some very talented players. They’ve got some talented young players.

“I think the Philadelphia Eagles are gonna be good for a long time.”

But first, they need to get by the Chiefs on Sunday before worrying about their roster makeup for next season.

Going back to his first mobile meetings with Jones in 1989, Johnson has generally struggled to understand his former boss.

“I said in the book, I started off the chapter on Jerry, I said, ‘people don’t really understand our relationship for the simple reason,” Johnson said. “I don’t understand our relationship.”

Topics  
Chiefs Cowboys Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
