It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and with the game rapidly approaching, many entertainers are weighing in on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel shared his Super Bowl prediction on his Twitter account, and the late-night host is picking the Chiefs to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 2023.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Super Bowl LVII Predictions

How To Get Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Click to register with BetOnline Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus Get $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023

Jimmy Kimmel Super Bowl 2023 Picks And Predictions

Kimmel called in his cousin Sal Iacono to make the Super Bowl pick on his behalf. Known as “Cousin Sal,” Iacono runs a sports betting podcast network called Extra Points, so he is heavily invested in the game. Iacono is picking the Chiefs to defeat the Eagles by a score of 27-19.

Kimmel Picks Chiefs -105

Through Cousin Sal, Kimmel is siding with the Chiefs on the moneyline at -105. However, if Cousin Sal’s prediction holds, the Chiefs would also cover the spread in that scenario. BetOnline has the Chiefs as a 1-point underdog at -110.

If you want to fade Kimmel, the Eagles are a 1-point favorite at -110. The Eagles’ moneyline is currently -115.

The lines are changing as kickoff nears, so check BetOnline frequently for the latest odds.

BetOnline’s Super Bowl LVII Odds