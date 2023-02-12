NFL News and Rumors

Jimmy Kimmel Super Bowl Prediction: Comedian Picks Chiefs Over Eagles

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars.

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and with the game rapidly approaching, many entertainers are weighing in on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel shared his Super Bowl prediction on his Twitter account, and the late-night host is picking the Chiefs to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 2023.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Super Bowl LVII Predictions

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. 		Join BetOnline Now

How To Get Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

  1. Click to register with BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus
  3. Get $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023
Bet on Super Bowl 2023 at BetOnline

Jimmy Kimmel Super Bowl 2023 Picks And Predictions

Kimmel called in his cousin Sal Iacono to make the Super Bowl pick on his behalf. Known as “Cousin Sal,” Iacono runs a sports betting podcast network called Extra Points, so he is heavily invested in the game. Iacono is picking the Chiefs to defeat the Eagles by a score of 27-19.

Bet on Chiefs -105 at BetOnline

Kimmel Picks Chiefs -105

Through Cousin Sal, Kimmel is siding with the Chiefs on the moneyline at -105. However, if Cousin Sal’s prediction holds, the Chiefs would also cover the spread in that scenario. BetOnline has the Chiefs as a 1-point underdog at -110.

If you want to fade Kimmel, the Eagles are a 1-point favorite at -110. The Eagles’ moneyline is currently -115.

The lines are changing as kickoff nears, so check BetOnline frequently for the latest odds.

BetOnline’s Super Bowl LVII Odds

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline -105 -115 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-110) -1 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51.5 (-110 Under 51.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl LVII field.

ESPN Super Bowl Prediction: Most Experts Pick Eagles Over Chiefs

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers
Boston Scott Props: Over 8.5 rushing yards is best Super Bowl bet
Author image Mathew Huff  •  18min
NFL News and Rumors
Drake makes Super Bowl Predictions.
Drake Super Bowl Prediction: Chiefs Over Eagles
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  58min
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Montana – Top MT Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  4min
NFL News and Rumors
eric stonestreet
Eric Stonestreet ‘Modern Family’ Taking His Hometown Chiefs
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Game.
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Tennessee – Top MT Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  4s
NFL News and Rumors
Mattress Mack Bet
Mattress Mack Hoping For Better Luck On Super Bowl Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
More News
Arrow to top