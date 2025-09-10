Jo Adell and Hunter Goodman named MLB players of the Week

The Major League Baseball players of the Week were announced on Monday for the period from September 1-7, 2025. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell of Shelby, North Carolina was the American League Player of the Week, and Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman was the National League Player of the Week.

Adell’s statistics to begin September

Adell batted .407 with five home runs and 12 runs batted in. During seven games, 27 at bats, and 29 plate appearances, he has scored six runs and had 11 hits, one double, one stolen base, two walks, 27 total bases, an on base percentage of .448 and a slugging percentage of 1.000.

Adell’s most notable game of the week came on September 2. He had three hits (one single, one double and one home run) and two runs batted in during a 5-1 Angels win over the Kansas City Royals. Adell also had a stolen base, home run, and four runs batted in during a 4-3 Angels win over the Royals on September 3, and a home run in a 4-3 Angels win over the Athletics on September 7.

Adell’s 2025 Statistics

For the season, Adell is batting .243 with 35 home runs and 94 runs batted in. During 136 games, 469 at bats, and 513 plate appearances, he scored 57 runs and had 114 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, five stolen bases, 31 walks, 238 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .303, and a slugging percentage of .507. Adell’s triple came in an 8-5 Angels win over the Texas Rangers on July 29.

Goodman’s statistics to begin September

Goodman batted .476 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in. During five games, 21 at bats and 22 plate appearances, he scored four runs and had 10 hits, two doubles, one walk, and 21 total bases, to go along with an on base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of 1.000. Goodman had single, double, and home run in a 3-0 Rockies win over the San Diego Padres on September 5.

Goodman’s 2025 Statistics

Goodman is batting .282 with 29 home runs and 86 runs batted in. During 126 games, 472 at bats, and 507 plate appearances, he scored 67 runs and had 133 hits, 25 doubles, four triples, one stolen base, 29 walks, 253 total bases, and two sacrifice flies, along with an on base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .536. It has been a notable season for Goodman. In July, he was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. He was the only representative on the Rockies.