The Los Angeles Angels pounded the Tampa Bay Rays 11-1 at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. It was a memorable fifth inning for the Angels as they scored eight times. During the inning, the Angels received two home runs from center fielder Jo Adell of Shelby, North Carolina. Adell became the third Angels player all-time to hit two home runs in an inning.

Who are the other two Angels with two home runs in an inning?

He followed left fielder Rick Reichardt of Madison, Wisconsin, who accomplished the feat in a 16-9 Angels win over the Boston Red Sox on April 30, 1966, and designated hitter Kendrys Morales of Fomento, Cuba, who accomplished the feat in a 15-8 Angels win over the Texas Rangers on July 30, 2012. Reichardt hit two home runs for the Angels in a 12-run eighth inning, and Morales hit two home runs in a nine-run sixth inning.

Three Angels with multi-home run games

Three Angels had a multi-home run game against the Rays. Left fielder Taylor Ward of Dayton, Ohio and center fielder Mike Trout of Vineland, New Jersey also had two home runs each.

This is the third time in Angels history they have had three players with two home runs in the same game. The first time came on July 14, 1990, as right fielder Dave Winfield of St. Paul, Minnesota, designated hitter Brian Downing of Los Angeles, California, and outfielder Dante Bichette of West Palm Beach, Florida accomplished the feat in an 8-7 Angels win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The second time came on April 21, 2000 as first baseman Mo Vaughn of Norwalk, Connecticut, right fielder Tim Salmon of Long Beach, California, and third base Troy Glaus of Tarzana, California accomplished the feat in a 9-6 Angels win over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Jo Adell in 2025

This season Adell is batting .226 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. During nine games, 31 at bats and 34 plate appearances, he scored four home runs, and had seven hits, one double, two walks, and 14 total bases, to go along with an on base percentage of .294 and a slugging percentage of .452. Both walks came in Angels wins. The first walk came in a 1-0 Angels win over the Chicago White Sox on March 29, and the second walk came in a 10-4 Angels win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 5.

Second in the American League West

With the win, the Angels improved to a record of eight wins and four losses. They are in second place in the American League West and half a game back of the division leading Texas Rangers.