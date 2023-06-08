Jody Demling’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Jody Demling’s Belmont Stakes 2023 picks and predictions for the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

Horse racing expert, Jody Demling, has released his picks for the Belmont race.

The 149th Belmont Stakes race will be broadcast on FOX.

FOX will begin coverage as early as 11 am EST on Saturday, June 10, 2023, on FS1.

Belmont Stakes coverage will also be available to stream live on FS1 and FS2 during the week, starting on Thursday, June 8, 2023, on FS2.

Here are all of Demling’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Angel of Empire (+375)

(+375) National Treasure (+650)

(+650) Tapit Shoes (+2800)

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023

Jody Demling’s Belmont Stakes 2023 Picks & Predictions

Jody Demling has released his picks for Belmont.

Read on to see which horse Demling likes to win, which horse will do well, and which underdog horse Demling likes to do well at the Belmont Stakes.

Angel of Empire (+375)

Jody Demling’s favorite to win at Belmont is Angel of Empire at +375 odds.

Angel of Empire is a three-year-old colt and has raced from 2022 to 2023.

He was sired by Classic Empire out of the To Honor and Serve mare Armony’s Angel.

His stakes wins include wins in the 2023 Arkansas Derby and the 2023 Risen Star.

He has raced seven times in his career, finishing first in four of those races.

He raced at the Kentucky Derby and finished third in the race, despite closing hard at the finish line.

Regression could be a concern for Angel of Empire but he is still an excellent choice at Belmont.

Demling’s favorite to win the Belmont Stakes is Angel of Empire at +375 odds.

National Treasure (+650)

Another horse Demling likes at the Belmont Stakes is National Treasure.

National Treasure was sired by Quality Road out of the Medaglia d’Oro mare Treasure.

He is a three-year-old colt that has raced from 2022 to 2023.

National Treasure has raced six times in his career, finishing first twice.

One of those wins was at the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

He upset the favorite Mage by winning Preakness by a head.

Racing at Preakness gives National Treasure a big advantage over other horses in the race.

The only other horse to race at Preakness was Red Route One.

He has proven he can sustain longer than 1 ⅛ miles while nearly all other horses have not.

Demling likes National Treasure to perform well at the Belmont Stakes and is a great value at +650 odds.

Tapit Shoes (+2800)

Demling’s dark horse to perform well at the Belmont Stakes is Tapit Shoes at +2800 odds.

Tapit Shoes is a three-year-old colt and has raced from 2022 to 2023.

He was sired by Tapit out of the Flower Alley mare Awesome Flower.

Tapit Shoes has raced five times in his career, finishing first once, second once, and third once.

The reason Tapit Shoes is such an underdog in this race is because he has not raced at this level yet but that is no reason to avoid him.

Tapit Shoes is Demling’s underdog horse and is a tremendous value at +2800 odds.