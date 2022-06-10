Jody Demling Belmont Stakes picks 2022 have been released. Check out the Belmont Stakes expert picks below.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is Saturday, June 11; free Jody Demling Belmont Stakes picks 2022 are available here. This is the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. The race is taking place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. BetOnline odds are shown below.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep scrolling for Jody Demling Belmont Stakes picks 2022 and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse.

Jody Demling Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Expert Picks

Jody Demling has released his picks for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. This race is the final leg of the Triple Crown. The track distance is 1 1/2 miles. It is a quarter of a mile longer than the Kentucky Derby. The winner of last month’s Preakness, Early Voting, is skipping this race to prepare for the Travers Stakes. Out of the field, Demling likes We the People to win the race.

Rich Strike, the dark-horse winner of the Kentucky Derby, did not compete in the Preakness. In other words, there will not be a Triple Crown winner this year. Eight horses are racing in this year’s Belmont Stakes. Oddsmakers have We the People as the 2-1 favorite to win the event. Aside from We the People, Demling is eager to see where Rich Strike and Nest will finish.

Continue reading for Jody Demling Belmont Stakes picks 2022.

We the People (+250) at BetOnline

First off, We the People opened as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Racing from the No. 1 post position, this horse has everything going in his favor right now. A total of 24 horses have won the Belmont Stakes at this position. Justify, the 2018 Belmont Stakes winner, was the last horse to win this race at the No. 1 post. The 3-year-old colt won the Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes in May.

Not to mention, he placed seventh at the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby in April. We the People’s highest measured Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 103. The 103 BSF score was recorded at last month’s Peter Pan. Demling has been watching trainer Rodolphe Brisset work with his horse leading up to the race. Although longtime gamblers are betting against We the People, Demling is trusting him to win.

Bet On We the People (+250) at BetOnline

Rich Strike (+550) at BetOnline

Furthermore, Rich Strike was the 80-1 underdog winner of the Kentucky Derby. Sportsbooks are showing Rich Strike with 7-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. The 3-year-old colt is racing from the No. 4 post position. Ten horses have won the Belmont Stakes at this gate number. Blended Citizen won the race at the No. 4 post position in 2018. He was the last one to win from this gate position. Rich Strike has placed in the top 3 of his past two major races.

He placed third at the Leonatus Stakes. In April, he also placed third at the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks. Rich Strike recorded a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 84 in this race. For the Kentucky Derby, he finished with a career-best BSF score of 102. On a long track, speed and endurance are most important.

An 18-point difference from a Grade 3 race to a Grade 1 is exceptional. Demling thinks this horse will place either first or second. Based on recent race results, Rich Strike had one more week of extra rest than We the People. Then again, time off can potentially hurt a horse for a demanding track like Big Sandy. Demling was trying to think of everything.

Bet On Rich Strike (+550) at BetOnline

Nest (+750) at BetOnline

Moreover, Nest is the third and final noteworthy pick for Demling. Nest possesses 8-1 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. The 3-year-old filly is racing from the No. 3 post position. Dating back to 1867, a total of 23 fillies have competed in this race. Plus, just three have won the race: Ruthless (1867), Tanya (1905) and Rags to Riches (2007). Unlimited Budget was the last filly to race at the Big Sandy. She placed sixth in 2013.

Fifteen horses have won the Belmont Stakes from the No. 3 post position as well. In May, Nest finished second at the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks. She also won the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes in April. In December 2021, she won the Grade 2 Demoiselle Stakes. Demling is mostly considering the fact that Nest has finished in the top 3 of all of her races. As a dark horse, she provides value to bettors.