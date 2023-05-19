Jody Demling’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes have been released. Find Jody Demling’s Preakness 2023 picks and predictions for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

For the first time in 54 years, there will be only one Kentucky Derby entrant running in the Preakness Stakes, opening doors for horse racing fans to take longshots at Pimlico Race Course. Luckily, Jody Demling will be among them looking to cash in on better odds at Pimlico Race Course.

Here are all of Jody Demling’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Demling has made a career for himself as a horse racing analyst. He’s weighed in on his opinion for the 2023 Preakness Stakes, taking longshot horses like Blazing Sevens, Perform and more.

Last year, Demling predicted the Preakness Stakes winner, including a spot on exacta bet. This year, he is releasing his Preakness Stakes 2023 trifecta picks. Demling has an amazing track record at Pimlico Race Course, picking nine of the last 18 Preakness winners.

Scroll down below to find out Demling’s picks this weekend.

Blazing Sevens (+700)

In a field of seven, Demling is looking to back Blazing Sevens at the 2023 Preakness Stakes. At +700, any horse racing fans looking for a huge payday should target the colt.

Blazing Sevens is the 2022 Champagne Stakes winner. He is a proven winner after tallying two wins, a third, and a fourth in his first four starts.

While the colt finished eighth at the Fountain of Youth Stakes, Blazing Sevens bounced back with a third place at the Blue Grass Stakes. Despite qualifying for the Kentucky Derby, trainer Chad Brown usually pulls his horses out and focuses on the Preakness Stakes.

Like Mage, Blazing Sevens is the son of Good Magic, who has already sired a Kentucky Derby winner.

Perform (+2000)

Now that most of the field has been scratched, Demling also has his eyes on Perform, who he has named a “star in the making”. In seven starts, the colt has two first-place wins, a second-place and third-place finish. While the colt has only raced three times in 2023, he’s shown a lot of promise finishing first in two of the three races.

Mage (-140)

Mage is the only horse in the field that is coming off a 10-furlong race at the end of April. According to Demling, it’s time to fade the Kentucky Derby winner at -140 odds. Now, that First Mission was scraped, Mage is the overwhelming favorite. He’ll be up against fresh three-year-old Colts on Saturday, which might not be a good thing for his chances, especially at this price.

