Joe Burrow Drives Cart While The Cincinnati Bengals Run Sprints

Gia Nguyen
Watch a hilarious viral video of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow driving a cart while his teammates run after practice.

Fans at Cincinnati Bengals training camp caught Joe Burrow driving a cart alongside his teammates, who were running wind sprints after practice.

Burrow is recovering from his appendectomy as he heads into his third year as the starting quarterback of the Bengals.

While he was forced to miss the first few weeks of training camp with appendicitis, that didn’t stop him from joining his teammates during the post-practice session.

Check out the hilarious clip below.

Joe Burrow Recovers from Appendix Surgery

Ahead of training camp, the Cincinnati Bengals announced that they would be without Burrow, who underwent surgery to have his appendix removed.

Burrow was expected to miss a week or two of training camp but that timetable appears to be stretching. While the Bengals are being cautious about his return, Burrow’s surgery shouldn’t impact his availability for Week 1 of the NFL regular season.

Burrow had a successful sophomore year, leading the NFL in completion percentage at (70.4%). He also led the Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 and first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

While it looks like Burrow is still on the sidelines, appendectomies have relatively short recovery times.

Joe Burrow Injury Update

Burrow made his way back to the team facilities earlier this week on Monday after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26.

His presence has been making an impact on the entire team.

The Bengals’ star quarterback has spent most of the practices on a golf cart and occasionally walking around the team facility.

Given his original timetable, Burrow will likely make his return and get some extra reps in before the end of the NFL preseason.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
