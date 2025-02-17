Joe Burrow Exclusive: Bengals ‘Had A Good Chance’ To Win Super Bowl If They Made Playoffs

Joe Burrow is well aware that the Cincinnati Bengals were the hottest team in the NFL at the end of the 2024 season.

Although the Bengals didn’t end the season with the Vince Lombardi Trophy — or even a playoff appearance — they made headlines with a league-high five-game winning streak after a 4-8 start. It’s clear that they were the most dangerous team in the NFL and AFC teams did not want to match up against Burrow and the Bengals.

”I think we would have had a good chance,” Burrow told The Sports Daily in an exclusive interview on behalf of BodyArmor when asked if the Bengals would have won the Super Bowl had they clinched a playoff berth. “But would have, could have, should have, that’s not where we were. That’s not the position that we put ourselves in. We needed help at the end.”

The Bengals entered Week 18 needing a victory over the playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers and losses by the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. Cincinnati fulfilled their end of the deal and the Dolphins surprisingly lost to the New York Jets.

However, the Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs — who have previously lost to the Bengals in the playoffs — 38-0 as they basically sat out their entire starting lineup.

“I think we would have had as good of a chance as anybody,” says Burrow had the Bengals made it to the playoffs. “But we didn’t do what we needed to do to put ourselves in that position.”

Cincinnati has come up short of the postseason over the past two years after advancing to the Super Bowl during the 2021 season and the AFC Championship Game during the 2022 season, barely losing to the Chiefs in the process. Burrow says coming up short of the postseason has provided a “little bit” of motivation entering the 2025 season to change their fortunes.

”Yeah, I would say a little bit,” says Burrow when asked if the Bengals are motivated from missing the playoffs the past two years. “I don’t think focusing on the end goal is the best way to look at things at this point in my career. If you just focus on what, controlling what you can control day to day, focus on getting better, the rest is going to take care of itself.”

2024 Biggest Reason Why The Bengals Missed The Playoffs — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) January 7, 2025

Burrow is coming off of the best season of his career, leading the league with 43 touchdowns and 4,918 passing yards. Those robust statistics led to Burrow winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after missing seven games last season due to injury.

“I think the end goals can be a little daunting and that’s not what’s going to drive you every single day to wake up and improve your skills and work as hard as you need to,” says Burrow. “Just taking it day by day is really important. It’s how I like to look at things.”

The 28-year-old quarterback watched Super Bowl LIX take place between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs, two teams he matched up against during the 2024 season. Burrow says he wishes the Bengals had played in that game, but says the “goal” is to be in it next season.

”Whenever you watch that game, you always wish that you were in it,” says Burrow. “I think we will be at some point, hopefully next year. That’s the goal for every season. We’re going to do what it takes to put ourselves in a better position for next year.”

Burrow: Contract Talks For Chase, Higgins Will Heat Up Soon

In order to do that, the Bengals obviously need to bring back their top two wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Both face uncertain futures with Higgins entering free agency and Chase entering the 2025 season without a long-term deal.

Chase is coming off of one of the best single seasons in NFL history by a receiver, becoming just the sixth wideout in the Super Bowl era to win the triple crown. Meanwhile, Higgins is one of the best No. 2 receivers in the NFL, posting 73 receptions for 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 games played.

”Yeah, I’ve seen them, I’ve talked to them,” says Burrow when asked if he’s had contact with them since the season ended. “I know we all want to stay together. We’ve had a lot of discussions about that, so hopefully we can do what it takes to bring both of them back. I want to be able to pay them what they deserve.”

Chase has previously indicated he’s looking for “what’s fair” in his next contract. Burrow has also recently indicated potentially restructuring to help bring both of his receivers back.

“It’s still early in the offseason, so everybody’s still kind of in their relaxation of recovering from the long season,” says Burrow when it pertains to Chase and Higgins’ contract situations. “Those conversations will pick up over the next month, month and a half.”

Burrow never really displays much emotion off of the field, sporting an even-keeled demeanor. In other words, he never gets too high or too low and you’ll never see much emotion during his interviews. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback attributes that to his upbringing and says he’s always been like that.

”I kind of always have been that way,” says Burrow when asked if he’s always been calm and collected. “That’s just who I am. I don’t really know how to be any other way. It’s how I talk, it’s how I act, it’s done me well so far. I don’t really know how else to answer that question other than that’s just who I am.

”That’s how my mom was,” Burrow continues to say. “My dad was a coach, so I knew the sports side. But my mom was as consistent as they come when it comes to being there for me, supporting my success and being a great mom. I probably learned that from her.”

Burrow will look to use that calm and cool demeanor and the success from the end of the 2024 campaign as the Bengals look to make it back to the Super Bowl next season.