Joe Burrow Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North battle on NFL Wild Card weekend.

With the Bengals back in action against a divisional opponent, there are some excellent odds on Joe Burrow player props heading into Sunday’s game. Burrow overcame a slow start to the season to finish among the top-five quarterbacks in passing yards (4,475) and touchdowns (35).

Our betting experts break down the prop bets available online and give away our best Joe Burrow prop bets for the Wild Card game.

How To Get A Free Bet on Joe Burrow Player Props

There are several different Joe Burrow prop bets available for the Bengals vs Ravens game this weekend.

Bettors can predict whether Burrow will go over or under a certain amount of passing attempts, completions, yards, or touchdowns, among many other prop bets.

Joe Burrow Stats

The Bengals overcame an 0-2 start to the season and returned to the NFL Playoffs, in large part due to the play of Joe Burrow.

Burrow finished the regular season among the league leaders in passing yards and passing touchdowns this season. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the year, as the Bengals’ finished as a top-five passing offense.

Projected for 269.5 passing yards on Sunday, the Bengals’ quarterback failed to reach that mark in three of his final four regular season games, including both of his matchups versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Before you place your player props bets, check out some key Joe Burrow stats and betting trends ahead of Wild Card Weekend below.

4,475 yards, 35 TD, 12 INT

2 passing touchdown or more in 5 of his last 7 games

Under 240 yards passing in 3 of his last 4 games

Last Game vs Ravens: 25/42 for 215 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (W 27-16)

NFL Wild Card: Bengals vs Ravens Odds

With Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson likely sidelined for Sunday’s contest, the top NFL betting sites have adjusted the betting lines for the Wild Card game.

Cincinnati has moved to 8.5-point favorites, giving the Bengals a strong chance of advancing to the Divisional Round.

However, the top sportsbooks are anticipating a low-scoring game without Jackson on the field, as evidenced by the total, which has been set at a modest 40.5 points.

For a complete breakdown of the Bengals vs Ravens odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Best Joe Burrow Player Props For NFL Wild Card Weekend

Armed with one of the league’s top wide receiver duos, Burrow took another step forward in his development after leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl in 2022.

Burrow carried the Bengals to an impressive eight-game winning streak to close out the regular season. He was particularly impressive down the stretch, throwing for multiple touchdowns in four of his final five regular season games.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Burrow is projected to complete 24.5 passes on 36.5 attempts for 269.5 yards and 1.5 touchdowns.

Check out some of the most popular Joe Burrow player prop bets available at BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks for NFL props.

Joe Burrow Passing Yards — Over/Under 269.5 Yards

Joe Burrow Passing Yards Odds Play Over 269.5 -115 Under 269.5 -113

Joe Burrow Passing Touchdowns — Over/Under 1.5 Touchdowns

Joe Burrow 1.5 Passing Touchdowns Odds Play Over 1.5 -205 Under 1.5 +154

Joe Burrow Pass Attempts — Over/Under 36.5 Attempts

Joe Burrow Pass Attempts Odds Play Over 36.5 -108 Under 36.5 -121

Joe Burrow Pass Completions — Over/Under 24.5 Completions

Joe Burrow Pass Completions Odds Play Over 24.5 -104 Under 23.5 -126

Best Joe Burrow Prop Bet — Under 269.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Burrow is set for 269.5 passing yards, which seems a bit high considering that this game could turn into a blowout.

Baltimore has struggled to move the ball consistently with Tyler Huntley at quarterback and it’s hard to see that changing in the playoffs. With that being said, the Ravens will likely lean heavily on their run game in this one, which could chew up the clock and keep the Bengals’ offense off of the field.

Burrow threw for fewer than 220 yards in each of Cincinnati’s matchups versus the Ravens this season. He also threw for only one touchdown in both of those games.

Take Burrow to finish under 269.5 passing yards on Sunday.