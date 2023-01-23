NFL News and Rumors

Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are Better Than Last Year Ahead Of AFC Championship Game

Kyle Curran
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will look to reach the Super Bowl for the second year in a row when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game this weekend. 

The Bengals reached the conference title game after defeating the Buffalo Bills 27-10, with Burrow certainly getting the better of Josh Allen in the process, and after the win, Burrow claimed the Bengals are even better than they were a season ago.

“I think we’re a more complete team,” Burrow told the media after the win. “I think we’re a better team… I think our (offensive) line is better, I think our run game is better, I think our defense is better, our special teams is better. We’re just overall a much better team than we were last year.”

In the Bengals’ win against Buffalo, Burrow went 23-of-36 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He outplayed Josh Allen, who threw for 265 and an interception while rushing for a score.

The Bengals also seen success on the ground, as Joe Mixon led the game in rushing with an impressive 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. They also had Ja’Marr Chase to thank who was Burrow’s leading receiver, catching five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

It was an impressive performance from Burrow and the Bengals, and they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. And previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
