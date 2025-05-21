NFL News and Rumors

Joe Burrow Unhappy With Bengals Schedule, Cites How To Fix It

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Joe Burrow stands in front of the mic.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is frustrated with the team’s schedule and cited what changes he wants to see implemented for the 2026 season.

Joe Burrow Wants More Primetime Games AT Home

Burrow is tired of playing primetime games in Baltimore.

The Bengals will hit the road on Thanksgiving to play the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. This marks the fourth consecutive year the Bengals will play a night game at the Ravens.

If Burrow made the NFL schedule, he would return the favor to the Bengals and have one of these primetime matchups at  Paycor Stadium.

“Playing in Baltimore for the fourth straight year in primetime isn’t ideal,” Burrow told the media on Tuesday. “Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati. Please.”

M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Bengals. Cincinnati has lost in Baltimore in each of the past three seasons.

The Bengals lost 35-34 in 2024 after a failed two-point conversion attempt. Two seasons ago, Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Baltimore.

The Bengals will host one primetime game in 2025 — Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Joe Burrow Wants To Go International

The NFL will play seven games in 2025 as part of the International Series.

The Bengals will not be one of the teams participating.

The Bengals have not played internationally since 2019, one year before the team drafted Burrow.

Burrow admitted he signed up for Netflix’s Quarterback to grow the NFL internationally. Unfortunately for Burrow, he’ll have to wait until next season to play in the NFL’s International Series.

“To not have a stage like that is a little disappointing,” Burrow said about not playing an international game with the Bengals. “I feel like I’ve consciously worked hard to try to grow the game internationally over the last 18 months or so. Hopefully, at some point in my career, we can go over there.”

Topics  
Bengals NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Joe Burrow stands in front of the mic.

Joe Burrow Unhappy With Bengals Schedule, Cites How To Fix It

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Logo
Dream Team Loading: NFL Owners Will Allow Players To Play Flag Football At 2028 Summer Olympics
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Thuney Contract
Joe Thuney’s New Chicago Bears Contract Could Make Him the Highest Paid Guard in NFL History
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Delete Minecraft-Themed NFL Schedule Release Video
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 15 2025
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule
Bumper NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule Revealed For 2025-26
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 15 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Josh Allen runs the ball.
NFL Schedule 2025: Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football Matchups
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 14 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Hunter Dekker runs on the field.
Saints Sign Fourth Quarterback After Derek Carr Retirement
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 13 2025
More News
Arrow to top