Joe Burrow Unhappy With Bengals Schedule, Cites How To Fix It

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is frustrated with the team’s schedule and cited what changes he wants to see implemented for the 2026 season.

Joe Burrow Wants More Primetime Games AT Home

Joe and Zac speak to the media following practice https://t.co/lohnNFCzbK — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 20, 2025

Burrow is tired of playing primetime games in Baltimore.

The Bengals will hit the road on Thanksgiving to play the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. This marks the fourth consecutive year the Bengals will play a night game at the Ravens.

If Burrow made the NFL schedule, he would return the favor to the Bengals and have one of these primetime matchups at Paycor Stadium.

“Playing in Baltimore for the fourth straight year in primetime isn’t ideal,” Burrow told the media on Tuesday. “Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati. Please.”

M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Bengals. Cincinnati has lost in Baltimore in each of the past three seasons.

The Bengals lost 35-34 in 2024 after a failed two-point conversion attempt. Two seasons ago, Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Baltimore.

The Bengals will host one primetime game in 2025 — Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Joe Burrow Wants To Go International

90 seconds with Joe Burrow (and an elite sigh): * On wanting primetime home games against Baltimore

* On wanting to play an international game

* On wanting to play flag football in the 2028 Olympics pic.twitter.com/yRhi68ijVp — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) May 20, 2025

The NFL will play seven games in 2025 as part of the International Series.

The Bengals will not be one of the teams participating.

The Bengals have not played internationally since 2019, one year before the team drafted Burrow.

Burrow admitted he signed up for Netflix’s Quarterback to grow the NFL internationally. Unfortunately for Burrow, he’ll have to wait until next season to play in the NFL’s International Series.

“To not have a stage like that is a little disappointing,” Burrow said about not playing an international game with the Bengals. “I feel like I’ve consciously worked hard to try to grow the game internationally over the last 18 months or so. Hopefully, at some point in my career, we can go over there.”