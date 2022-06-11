Joe Drape Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Horse Picks

Joe Drape is a veteran horse racing writer for the New York Times. He is best known in horse racing circles for the New York Times best selling book, American Pharoah: The Untold Story of the Triple Crown Winner’s Legendary Rise. American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner, happens to be one of three Triple Crown winners in my lifetime, joining Affirmed (1978), and Justify (2018).

Let’s go over the top there horses that Drape likes the most for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for Joe Drape’s Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites For Belmont Stakes 2022

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer + $25 Free Bet for Belmont Stakes 2022 Maximum Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000 Claim Now 2. $2,500 in Free Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets, Up To $2,500 Claim Now 3. $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022 50% Welcome Bonus, Up to $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets Claim Now 4. $500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets Horse Racing Betting Offer Worth Up To $500 Claim Now 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022 75% Bitcoin Betting Offer Worth Up To $750 Claim Now

RELATED: ESPN Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions

Joe Drape Belmont Stakes Picks | Joe Drape Horse Racing Picks

Joe Drape discusses the connection between sports, culture and money in his writings for one of the most powerful media outlets in the world–the New York Times. In addition to writing about horse racing, Drape has written a best selling book about High School Football.

Rich Strike (+400) At MyBookie | Joe Drape Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

A lot of tipsters seemed to have forgotten that Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby. Drape really likes how Rich Strike has been training leading up to the Belmont, and has even compared his training regime like a “monster.”

Rich Strike(+400) at MyBookie

Mo Donegal (+250) At My Bookie |Joe Drape Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

No longer the general betting odd’s favourite heading into the Belmont, Drape believes Mo Donegal can contend if it stays close to the field. Then he believes the colt has the finish or late kick to possibly be in the winner’s circle.

Mo Donegal(+250) at BetOnline

We The People (+200) At MyBookie | Joe Drape Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Drape highly praises the speed We The People possesses. It is We The People’s overall quickness that all of a sudden has this horse as the general betting favourite even though he was not at the Kentucky Derby or Preakness.