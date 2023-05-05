Joe Drape has been writing for the New York Times since 1998. A well known author from Kansas City, Drape is wrote, American Pharoah: The Untold Story of the Triple Crown Winner’s Legendary Rise. American Pharoah was the Triple Crown winner as a three-year-old in 2015. He became the 12th Triple Crown winner in the history of horse racing, ending a 37-year-old horse racing drought without a Triple Crown champion. As we approach 2023, here are the three horses that Drape likes the most at the 2023 Kentucky Derby, the first triple crown race of the year.

This horse racing expert has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Methodist University. He is also very familiar about writing about the intersection of sport, culture, and money. This makes horse racing a very appealing sport to write about, as it has a very rich tradition in American society, and has had a significant cultural impact in American life for a century and a half.

Verifying (+1400)

Verifying should have some interest among betters because of the resume of trainer Brad H. Cox of Louisville. He has over 2,048 career wins, including two Triple Crown victories–with Mandaloun at the 2021 Kentucky Derby and Essential Quality at the 2021 Belmont Stakes. Horse racing fans must also love that Verify was sired by 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify.

Reincarnate (+3300)

Drape is going by “a hunch” that this horse “will run like an old soul and run big.” The fact that Reincarnate is a significant underdog might concern some. However, one must remember that the 80-1 Rich Strike won the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Forte (+330)

Drape believes Forte has a legitimate chance to win the Triple Crown. However, the horse’s most significant challenge could be the Kentucky Derby. It seems that Drape feels Forte could be better suited to win the Preakness.

