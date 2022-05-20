Joe Drape Preakness Picks 2022 | Preakness Horse Picks

The Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Come see Joe Drape’s Preakness picks, as well as odds, and best bet for the famous race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Let’s go over Joe Drape’s Preakness picks for 2022, as well as where to get the best Preakness odds for each horse at Pimlico Race Course.

Early Voting appears to be one of the most popular horses with bettors heading into the Preakness. Most people believe that Early Voting will be able to take control of the race and win.

Secret Oath is an interesting pick from Joe Drape, but one that might come back to be valuable for him. Secret Oath has great odds and that’s what Joe Drape is looking for here.

Secret Oath (+450) at MyBookie

Secret Oath will attempt to make history by becoming the seventh filly to win the race.

Drape believes that this filly has shown she belongs with the boys, finishing third to them in the Arkansas Derby despite a horrible trip.

She will join Swiss Skydiver and Rachel Alexandra as fillies to win the Preakness in the twenty-first century if she wins this race. D. Wayne Lukas, regarded as one of the top trainers in the world, feels Secret Oath should be one of the Preakness favorites.

This will be Secret Oath’s second race versus male opponents in 2022. In the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, she finished third behind Cyberknife and Barber Road.

Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline

Joe Drape’s second pick is Epicenter. However, others feel that Epicenter was his best at the Kentucky Derby, where he finished in second place. Is he capable of completing the new task at hand? Perhaps, but finishing second in the Kentucky Derby and then winning the Preakness is a difficult challenge.

Epicenter is the clear favorite to win the event, and for good reason. He has a legitimate chance to win the event if he can repeat his BSF score of 100 from the Kentucky Derby. The only question now is whether he has enough left in the tank to repeat that feat.

He’ll start from the eighth spot on the grid. There hasn’t been a Preakness winner from that post location since 2006.

Drape says this one was going to be the post-time favorite even if Rich Strike came. A Consistent sort that ran big in the Derby.

Early Voting (+350) at BetOnline

Early voting is a hot pick right now. Because of his recent success, Joe Drape thinks Early Voting has a good opportunity to win the Preakness.

Chad Brown, one of the world’s best trainers, will have his horse ready to go. Early voting will be the fifth post. It’s worth noting that no horse has won the race since 2016 starting from the fifth post.

Chad Brown removed him from the Kentucky Derby because he wants to win the Preakness, despite having enough points to qualify. Let’s see if the trainer’s risk pays off.

Drape says he’s lightly raced and quick of foot. He believes it isn’t impossible for the colt to win the race.