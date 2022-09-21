Joe Haden To Re-Sign For Browns For Just One Day Before Retiring

Former Cleveland Browns man, Joe Haden, is set to re-sign for the Browns on a one-day contract, before retiring.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported today that the Haden, who left the Browns in 2017, wants to retire in Cleveland. By signing the one-day contract, he can do just that.

Haden had spent 2017-2021 with the Steelers. He settled quickly into their secondary, and made 66 appearances for the Pittsburgh side. A foot injury in his last season with the Steelers stalled his career, which resulted Haden being released.

Former Pittsburgh and Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden is retiring and will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Brown, per sources. His agent, @DrewJRosenhaus , confirmed his client’s decision. pic.twitter.com/kq9xwv7Ohb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2022

A return home for Haden

The return back to Cleveland, even on a one-day contact, sees Haden return back to the team that drafted him back in 2010.

Haden was a first-round draft pick, he quickly made his presence in Cleveland known. He was a two-time Pro Bowler in Cleveland (2013 and 2014), while getting at least three interceptions in five of seven seasons.

His decision to retire brings to an end a 12-year career that saw Haden make 148 starts, 615 tackles, 29 interceptions and two touchdowns. He was also selected for three Pro Bowls.

Reaction to Haden’s retirement

Haden is well respected in the NFL world. This respect is evident from the response to this rumour across Twitter.

Here are some examples of the response to Haden’s news:

BREAKING: CB Joe Haden is retiring from the #NFL after 12 seasons. His career stats… • 158 games

• 615 tackles, 14 TFL

• 155 PD, 29 INTs

• 7 FF, 6 FR, 3 sacks

• 2 TDs

• 3x pro bowler, 1x all-pro pic.twitter.com/WtibNtzCgX — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 21, 2022

Joe Haden is retiring from football. He will sign a one day contract with Cleveland and retire as a Brown, per @AdamSchefter. Hell of a career! — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) September 21, 2022

Pumped that Joe Haden is retiring as a Brown. He and Joe Thomas were my favorite players for so long and I always appreciated how he repped CLE and seemed to genuinely enjoy the city. For sure breaking out my Haden jersey on Thurs! #GoBrowns — Joel DiEugenio (@JDiEugenio87) September 21, 2022

Joe Haden retiring as a brown and not a steeler is amazing — Zak Bonham (@ZBonham) September 21, 2022

