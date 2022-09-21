NFL News and Rumors

Joe Haden To Re-Sign For Browns For Just One Day Before Retiring

Author image
joshstedman
Linkedin
2 min read
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Former Cleveland Browns man, Joe Haden, is set to re-sign for the Browns on a one-day contract, before retiring.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported today that the Haden, who left the Browns in 2017, wants to retire in Cleveland. By signing the one-day contract, he can do just that.

Haden had spent 2017-2021 with the Steelers. He settled quickly into their secondary, and made 66 appearances for the Pittsburgh side. A foot injury in his last season with the Steelers stalled his career, which resulted Haden being released.

A return home for Haden

The return back to Cleveland, even on a one-day contact, sees Haden return back to the team that drafted him back in 2010.

Haden was a first-round draft pick, he quickly made his presence in Cleveland known. He was a two-time Pro Bowler in Cleveland (2013 and 2014), while getting at least three interceptions in five of seven seasons.

His decision to retire brings to an end a 12-year career that saw Haden make 148 starts, 615 tackles, 29 interceptions and two touchdowns. He was also selected for three Pro Bowls.

Reaction to Haden’s retirement

Haden is well respected in the NFL world. This respect is evident from the response to this rumour across Twitter.

Here are some examples of the response to Haden’s news:

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image
Linkedin

joshstedman

An experienced sports writer, writing for the likes of GiveMeSport. Focusing mainly on soccer back in the UK, he has recently ventured into writing about American Sports. Josh is a Sheffield Wednesday and Luka Dončić enthusiast.
View All Posts By joshstedman

joshstedman

Linkedin
An experienced sports writer, writing for the likes of GiveMeSport. Focusing mainly on soccer back in the UK, he has recently ventured into writing about American Sports. Josh is a Sheffield Wednesday and Luka Dončić enthusiast.
View All Posts By joshstedman

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Tagovailoa

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Author image Kyle Curran  •  5s
NFL News and Rumors
american-football-1666276_1920
Bills’ Bobby Hart Suspended For One Game By The NFL
Author image joshstedman  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL teams NEW
Next Set Of Nominees Announced For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Author image joshstedman  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign veteran WR Cole Beasley
Buccaneers to sign veteran WR Cole Beasley
Author image James Foglio  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Brawl
Top Five Talking Points From Week 2 In The NFL
Author image Kyle Curran  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
nbc_fnia_florio_lamarjackson_220908
NFL Fantasy Football Best Week 2 Performers | Lamar Jackson On Top
Author image Joe Lyons  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
josh-allen
Josh Allen extends lead in MVP race at +340 odds after Bills win
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 20 2022
More News
Arrow to top