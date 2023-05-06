Joe Kristufek of Chicago, Illinois is a horse racing analyst for Churchill Downs. He has global horse racing experience in Dubai, Hong Kong, and throughout North America. Kristufek is known for scouting Kentucky Derby contenders months in advance.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm

May 6th, 6:57 pm 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

A regular handicapper and horse racing writer for the Daily Herald, Kristufek was fortunate not to have the pre-race favourite Forte as one of his top three picks. The fact that Forte withdrew on Saturday morning, hours before the first triple crown race of the year, has left the sport of horse racing in an absolute frenzy. Let’s take a look at why Kristufek is a fan of Kingsbarns, Angels of Empire and Disarm.

Kingsbarns (+1200)

Kristufek is a huge fan of Kingsbarns speed for a field that is relatively slow according to him. However, Kristufek feels Kingsbarns has the ability to run in a variety of different situations, and “can run all day.” It was Kingsbarns’s win at the Louisiana Derby that was extremely impressive. The horse won in a wire-to-wire finish in Louisiana, and has more confidence after two more victories in the state of Florida.

Angel of Empire (+450)

With Forte gone, Angel of Empire moves into the second most popular betting favourite, only behind Tapit Trice at +400. The reason why Angel of Empire is generating momentum is because of the victory at the Arkansas Derby. It was the horse’s dominant performance there which has helped generate his overall popularity.

Disarm (+3300)

Why would Kristufek take a chance on this long shot? Well the answer is why not? A year ago no racing analyst picked Rich Strike to win, and somehow and someway, this horse came through even though it was an 80-1 longshot. Kristufek seems to be a fan of Disarm, as he says “the best is likely in front of him.”

