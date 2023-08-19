Joe Lauzon Denied Potential Fight at UFC 292 in Boston

Veteran lightweight Joe Lauzon revealed that he tried to get on the UFC 292 card in Boston, but was turned down by the promotion. Lauzon, who has not fought since 2019, said he texted UFC matchmakers “many, many times” but was told that his services were not needed.

🚨| Joe Lauzon says he asked the UFC many times to get on the #UFC292 card but was told his services were not needed. He says he wanted to fight Chase Hooper. He says he doesn’t need to fight again but will fight if the right opportunity comes up.#UFC292 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/0SQhHWTwx1 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) August 18, 2023

Lauzon Wanted to Fight Chase Hooper

Lauzon said he would have fought anyone on the card, but he specifically requested a fight against Chase Hooper. Hooper is a 22-year-old lightweight who is coming off a win over Nick Fiore at UFC on ESPN 39.

Chase Hooper responded by saying:

“I got offered two names to fight next; I said “yes” to both, but he was never mentioned

Lauzon has 30 fights with the company counting TUF so I understand why UFC wasn’t pushing for it. That being said he’s an OG, and I’m booked rn, but we’ll see what the future holds”

I got offered two names to fight next; I said “yes” to both, but he was never mentioned Lauzon has 30 fights with the company counting TUF so I understand why UFC wasn’t pushing for it. That being said he’s an OG, and I’m booked rn, but we’ll see what the future holds 🤝 https://t.co/7U9T8TJR1F — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) August 19, 2023

Lauzon Has Longest Continuous Tenure on UFC Roster

Lauzon, 39, has the longest continuous tenure of any fighter on the UFC roster. He has been with the promotion since 2006 and has competed 27 times under its banner. He is fourth all-time in performance bonuses, with 15 total. Lauzon said he is not dependent on fighting, but he is also not closing the door on competition. He said he would be open to fighting again if the right opportunity presented itself. Lauzon is a fan favorite and one of the most popular fighters in UFC history. He is known for his exciting fighting style and his willingness to take risks.

What’s Next for Lauzon?

It is unclear what is next for Lauzon. He said he is still training and staying in shape, but he has not received any offers from the UFC since UFC 292. He may decide to retire from fighting, or he may continue to pursue other opportunities in the MMA world.