It’s time to fill out your bracket as the 2023 NCAA Tournament is set to begin. After spending the last few months predicting the bracket for March Madness, ESPN’s top bracketologist is ready to announce a champion as Joe Lunardi reveals his predictions and picks.

Joe Lunardi's Picks

Joe Lunardi March Madness Bracket 2023

Time for the Bracketologist to fill out his bracket. Who does Joe Lunardi have cutting down the nets? (📍@Acura) pic.twitter.com/y0dxqfnEWN — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2023

Joe Lunardi March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks

Joe’s Final Four includes No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Duke, No. 1 Houston, and No. 3 Gonzaga.

Alabama To Make Final Four +150

In the South Region, Joe is picking the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, the Alabama Crimson Tide, to make the Final Four. Alabama is looking to reach its first Final Four in school history.

Duke To Make Final Four +450

Joe is choosing the red-hot No. 5 Duke Blue Devils to win the East Region. If Duke makes the Final Four, it will be their 18th appearance, which would tie UCLA for the second-most of all time.

Houston To Make Final Four +145

In the Midwest Region, Joe likes the No. 1 Houston Cougars to make the Final Four and play in their hometown at NRG Stadium. The Cougars have won at least 28 games in four of the past five seasons.

Gonzaga To Make Final Four +350

Out of the West Region, Joe likes No. 3 Gonzaga to reach its third Final Four since 2017. Head coach Mark Few is still looking to capture the school’s first National Championship.

Houston To Win National Championship +550

It will be the battle of one seeds in the National Championship as Joe believes Alabama will play Houston. In the end, Joe is siding with Houston to win it all.

