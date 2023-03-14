College Basketball News and Rumors

Joe Lunardi Reveals March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, And Picks

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Joe Lunardi reveals his bracket.

It’s time to fill out your bracket as the 2023 NCAA Tournament is set to begin. After spending the last few months predicting the bracket for March Madness, ESPN’s top bracketologist is ready to announce a champion as Joe Lunardi reveals his predictions and picks.

Joe Lunardi’s Picks

The Best March Madness Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
$2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
15% Cashback for the First 7 Days
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer

Joe Lunardi March Madness Bracket 2023

Joe Lunardi March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks

Joe’s Final Four includes No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Duke, No. 1 Houston, and No. 3 Gonzaga.

Alabama To Make Final Four +150

In the South Region, Joe is picking the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, the Alabama Crimson Tide, to make the Final Four. Alabama is looking to reach its first Final Four in school history.

Bet on Alabama (+150) at BetOnline

Duke To Make Final Four +450

Joe is choosing the red-hot No. 5 Duke Blue Devils to win the East Region. If Duke makes the Final Four, it will be their 18th appearance, which would tie UCLA for the second-most of all time.

Bet on Duke (+450) at BetOnline

Houston To Make Final Four +145

In the Midwest Region, Joe likes the No. 1 Houston Cougars to make the Final Four and play in their hometown at NRG Stadium. The Cougars have won at least 28 games in four of the past five seasons.

Bet on Houston (+145) at BetOnline

Gonzaga To Make Final Four +350

Out of the West Region, Joe likes No. 3 Gonzaga to reach its third Final Four since 2017. Head coach Mark Few is still looking to capture the school’s first National Championship.

Bet on Gonzaga (+350) at BetOnline

Houston To Win National Championship +550

It will be the battle of one seeds in the National Championship as Joe believes Alabama will play Houston. In the end, Joe is siding with Houston to win it all.

Bet on Houston (+550) at BetOnline

College Basketball Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats

How to Bet On March Madness in Ohio | OH Sports Betting Apps

Author image Lee Astley  •  51min
College Basketball News and Rumors
American YouTuber and producer Sean Evans celebrates.
Sean Evans Reveals March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, And Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats
How to Bet On March Madness in Texas | TX Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  2h
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats
How to Bet On March Madness in Missouri | MO Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  2h
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats
How to Bet On March Madness in Mississippi | MS Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  2h
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats
How to Bet On March Madness in Pennsylvania | PA Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  2h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles a ball.
Paolo Banchero Reveals March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, And Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
More News
Arrow to top