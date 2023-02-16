NBA News and Rumors

Joe Mazzulla Promoted to Boston Celtics’ Full-Time Head Coach

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Joe Mazzulla Promoted to Boston Celtics' Full-Time Head Coach

After an offseason of controversy, the Boston Celtics are back as the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Heading toward the All-Star break, they decided to reward the head coach.

Joe Mazzulla, who has been serving as the interim coach this season, has been named the full-time head coach of the Celtics, the team announced on Thursday. The announcement comes with a contract extension for Mazzulla. Details on his contract have not been released as of yet.

Mazzulla took over for Ime Udoka in September after Udoka was suspended for the 2022-23 season. The suspension followed news of Udoka having an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member. He has since not coached a game in the NBA, despite reported interest from the Brooklyn Nets. However, Udoka is still under contract with Boston as he has not formally resigned from the team. Overall, it appears he will certainly not be back with the franchise with Mazzulla as the official head coach.

A season after an NBA Finals appearance, the Celtics have not slowed down under Mazzulla in the first half of the season. They are 42-17, first in the East, two games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks. According to Basketball Reference, the Celtics rank third in offensive rating (117.9) and fifth in defensive rating (111.7). Combining the two metrics, their 6.1 net rating ranks as the best in the NBA.

Joe Mazzulla, 34, has been a part of the Celtics organization since 2019. He has served as an assistant coach under both Udoka and Brad Stevens, helping lead the team to three straight playoff appearances, including a Finals appearance against Golden State last season.

Topics  
Celtics NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Joe Mazzulla Promoted to Boston Celtics' Full-Time Head Coach

Joe Mazzulla Promoted to Boston Celtics’ Full-Time Head Coach

Author image Dylan Williams  •  15min
NBA News and Rumors
NBA All-Star Weekend 2023: Schedule, Location, and TV Channel
NBA All-Star Weekend 2023: Schedule, Location, and TV Channel
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
NBA News and Rumors
NBA All-Star Game Draft 2023: LeBron To Make Doncic No. 1 Pick
NBA All-Star Game Draft 2023: LeBron To Make Doncic No. 1 Pick
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
NBA News and Rumors
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III.
Getting to Know The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
NBA News and Rumors
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. dunks in a game.
NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2023: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NBA News and Rumors
ja morant cj mccollum (1)
CJ McCollum Knows Who To Blame For NBA’s Wild West Trade Deadline Shootout: Ja Morant
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 10 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Who Won and Lost the 2023 Trade Deadline?
Who Won and Lost the 2023 Trade Deadline?
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Feb 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top