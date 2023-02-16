Joe Mazzulla Promoted to Boston Celtics’ Full-Time Head Coach

After an offseason of controversy, the Boston Celtics are back as the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Heading toward the All-Star break, they decided to reward the head coach.

Joe Mazzulla, who has been serving as the interim coach this season, has been named the full-time head coach of the Celtics, the team announced on Thursday. The announcement comes with a contract extension for Mazzulla. Details on his contract have not been released as of yet.

Mazzulla took over for Ime Udoka in September after Udoka was suspended for the 2022-23 season. The suspension followed news of Udoka having an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member. He has since not coached a game in the NBA, despite reported interest from the Brooklyn Nets. However, Udoka is still under contract with Boston as he has not formally resigned from the team. Overall, it appears he will certainly not be back with the franchise with Mazzulla as the official head coach.

A season after an NBA Finals appearance, the Celtics have not slowed down under Mazzulla in the first half of the season. They are 42-17, first in the East, two games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks. According to Basketball Reference, the Celtics rank third in offensive rating (117.9) and fifth in defensive rating (111.7). Combining the two metrics, their 6.1 net rating ranks as the best in the NBA.

Joe Mazzulla, 34, has been a part of the Celtics organization since 2019. He has served as an assistant coach under both Udoka and Brad Stevens, helping lead the team to three straight playoff appearances, including a Finals appearance against Golden State last season.