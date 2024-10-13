Joe Mixon Shines in Return to Action

Joe Mixon returned to action for the Houston Texans in Week Six of NFL action. Fantasy football owners were satisfied as well. He did not look like he had been nursing an ankle injury for the past couple of weeks. The implications of Mixon’s return could also shake up the AFC. The Texans managed to remain in the win column for the majority of the time while the former Cincinnati Bengals running back was hurt. However, Houston looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender in their matchup with the New England Patriots with Joe Mixon providing production both through the air and on the ground.

Joe Mixon Shines in Return Against New England Patriots

Joe Mixon’s Day

The Houston Texans have to be happy to have their star running back in the fold. While C.J. Stroud is great, Mixon’s presence gives their offense an extra dimension that frustrates opposing defenses. Such was the case with the New England Patriots. In the Texans’ 41-21 victory, the one-time Pro-Bowler logged 102 yards rushing on 13 carries, one rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown. In terms of receiving, the running back had a total of two catches for 30 yards on the day. The Texans also did a good job of managing his touches and easing him back into action.

As a result, Mixon looked fresh when he touched the ball and seemed calm, cool, and collected throughout the entire game. He and C.J. Stroud have formed an incredible one-two offensive punch this season. Yes, Houston did play a struggling New England team that was starting rookie a quarterback in Drake Maye. However, the Patriots always pride themselves on their defense. The fact that Joe Mixon helped this Houston team score 41 points after missing the last couple of weeks is all the more impressive.

Houston Texans Looking Like a Darling in the AFC

After their victory over New England, Houston is 5-1. Their lone loss came against the undefeated and surprising Minnesota Vikings. This was also a game where Joe Mixon was sidelined with an ankle injury. After Week Six though, conversations have to be had about whether or not Houston is the best team in the AFC. Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated. However, have the defending champions truly been tested? This Houston Texans squad has it all. An elite offense, a solid defense, and an underrated special teams attack spearheaded by kicker, Ka’imi Fairbairn. The Texans are looking like a Super Bowl contender and with Joe Mixon back, they could make a strong case for the best team in the AFC.