Joe Mixon’s Menacing Charges Have Been Dismissed

One day before the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills at Hyde Park Stadium during the Divisional Round on January 21, running back Joe Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and threatened her.

According to the court documents filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court, Mixon is now facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. The court records have no listed attorney for Mixon.

The Bengals have officially released a statement that they are aware of the misdemeanor charges and will be further investigating the situation.

Mixon Alleged Menacing Incident

The warrant read that Mixon pointed a gun at a woman and threatened her.

“You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.” According to the warrant, the incident happened at the intersection of Walnut Street and East Third Street in downtown Cincinnati.

Mixon Charges Dropped

Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer released a statement stating that the Hamilton County officials will likely drop the chargers Friday morning and it was a rush judgment.

“I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work, ” said Schaffer.

As Schaffer said, Mixon’s charges were dropped by the city prosecutor’s office.

The case was dismissed citing an “in the interest of justice”

Not Mixon’s First Offense

It seems like the chargers will be dropped, this isn’t Mixon’s first incident.

In 2014, he was charged with a misdemeanor assault for punching a woman. He was the running back at the University of Oklahoma at the time. He was provoked after being called a racial slur before the assault occurred. Mixon took a plea deal and was suspended and on probation for a year.

His incident definitely hurt his NFL draft rankings as several teams passed on the running back over concerns about his character.