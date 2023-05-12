Joe Namath Makes Guarantee About New York Jets 2023 Season

New York Jets legend Joe Namath participated in NFL Network’s 2023 schedule reveal show.

He shared some interesting insights and when asked, provided a guarantee for the Jets for 2023.

Here are highlights of what Namath said.

1. Aaron Rodgers Makes Everyone On Jets Team Better

Namath has not minced words when talking about how much better the Jets are with Aaron Rodgers on the roster.

He said the offense was instantly elevated.

Namath is a diehard Jets fan and has not stopped smiling from ear-t0-ear since the trade for Rodgers was finalized.

2. He Has Not Yet Spoken With Rodgers Directly

In an ironic twist, Namath said that he has not spoken with Rodgers directly.

He got his cell phone number and left him a message.

Joe Namath left a message to Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers hasn’t answered him yet, he says on NFL Network. #Jets — Ali Ashraf (@loyalnyjetfans) May 12, 2023

Given the discussions about Rodgers’ cell phone and how the Packers did not call it or how NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was told by Rodgers to lose his phone number, the fact that Rodgers cell phone comes into the discussion again is amusuing.

Namath explained that he was not the first player to offer his retired number to a new player.

Citing Steve Largent and Jerry Rice in Seattle and Frank Tripucka and Peyton Manning in Denver, Namath did not feel ownership over the number.

All Namath cares about is the Jets winning.

He added that he was impressed with how Rodgers handled the number situation, opting to wear his college number 8 instead of Namath’s 12.

3. Namath Made Another Guarantee

Many are not old enough to remember when Namath famously guaranteed that the Jets would win Super Bowl III.

He did not care about giving the Baltimore Colts bulletin board material.

Broadway Joe made the guarantee and delivered on it.

When asked by NFL Network’s Rich Eisen if he had another guarantee to issue for the 2023 season, he did.

He guaranteed that the 2023 season would be better than 2022 when the Jets finished 7-10.

“I guarantee they will be better than last season.”- Joe Namath. Word. #Jets — Ali Ashraf (@loyalnyjetfans) May 12, 2023

That is not as boisterous as his Super Bowl III guarantee, but Jets fans will take it.

Conclusion

Namath’s life-long fandom of his former team, and his geniune excitement about the roster changes and opportunities for 2023 are refreshing.

No matter what, he will always be the Jets legendary quarterback even if Rodgers is able to win Super Bowl 58.