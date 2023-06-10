Joe Ostrowski of BetQL’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Joe Ostrowski of BetQL’s Belmont Stakes 2023 expert picks and predictions for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The post time is set for approximately 7:02 p.m. ET. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s dominant Belmont victory, securing the Triple Crown in the process. Which horse will etch their name in history on Saturday?

Here are Ostrowski’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes*.

Arcangelo (+1200)

(+1200) Angel of Empire (+330)

*Odds via BetOnline as of 6/9.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023

Joe Ostrowski of BetQL Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

Can @JoeOstrowski go for the Triple Crown? 🐎 👑 After handing out winners for the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, he’s looking to complete it with the Belmont 👀 Here’s his bet ⬇️ 🎧: https://t.co/4QlViMTze7 pic.twitter.com/GOWZOVHrEq — BetQL (@betqlapp) June 9, 2023

Heading into the race, Forte (+250) is still the favorite as the horse has yet to lose a race in 2023. However, Ostrowski said on BetQL that he’s picking Arcangelo (+1200) to cross the finish first on Saturday, with Angel of Empire (+330) on his ticket as well.

Arcangelo (+1200)

Heading into the Belmont Stakes, Ostrowski is going for the betting Triple Crown as he correctly picked Mage to win the Kentucky Derby and National Treasure to win the Preakness.

Ostrowski’s pick is in, and he’s siding with Arcangelo, a horse that will be toward the middle on odds’ charts.

Arcangelo is coming into the Belmont off back-to-back wins, including a victory in the Peter Pan Stakes in Belmont one month ago.

Arcangelo’s jockey is Javier Castellano, who Ostrowski believes is one of the “better jockeys out there.” Castellano rode Mage to victory at the Kentucky Derby.

Angel of Empire (+330)

For Ostrowski, Angel of Empire will be right behind Arcangelo.

Ostrowski will be putting Arcangelo and Angel of Empire of his exactas and trifectas.

Angel of Empire finished third in the Kentucky Derby, but most experts believe it should have come in second had it run a better race.

Angel of Empire has the speed to win Belmont (over 100 speed figure), and his promising close in the Derby could suit well for Saturday’s race.

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023