Joe Pavelski becomes oldest Stars player with a hat trick

Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin became the oldest Dallas Stars player in franchise history to record a hat trick. On Saturday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Pavelski scored thrice in a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. At 38 years and 103 days, Pavelski became the 17th oldest player in National Hockey League history to record the feat.

Pavelski’s three-goal game against Montreal

Pavelski opened the scoring on Saturday at 4:24 of the first period from Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson. The goal came on the power play to put the Stars up 1-0. Pavelski then put the Stars up 2-1 at the 18 second mark of the second period from Roope Hintz. Then in the third period, Pavelski scored the only goal of the final stanza as he scored from Hintz and Nils Lundkvist at 6:53 to close out the scoring.

2022-23 Statistics

So far in 2022-23, Pavelski has four goals and three assists for seven points in five games. He is a +6 with zero penalty minutes, two power-play points, 14 shots on goal, 16 faceoff wins, three blocked shots, five hits, three takeaways, and three giveaways.

Seventh Career Hat Trick

Six prior times Pavelski has had a three goal game. They came in a 5-2 San Jose Sharks win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 18, 2014, in a 7-3 Sharks win over the Philadelphia Flyers on February 27, 2014, in a 5-2 Sharks win over the Edmonton Oilers on March 25, 2014, in a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on February 13, 2015, in a 5-3 Sharks win over the Detroit Red Wings on February 24, 2019, and in a 5-4 Stars win in the playoffs over the Calgary Flames on August 16, 2020. Interestingly all seven of Pavelski’s hat tricks have come on the road.

Who did Pavelski pass in the Stars record book?

The previous oldest Stars player with a hat trick was Brett Hull, who was 36 years and 224 days when he scored four times in an 8-0 Dallas win over the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim on March 21, 2001.

Who is the oldest player with a hat trick?

Jaromir Jagr is the oldest player with a hat trick. He was 42 years and 322 days old when he scored three times for the New Jersey Devils in a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on January 3, 2015.