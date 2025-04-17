Joe Rogan Sparks Outrage: “Cain Velasquez Should Be Free, Pedophiles Should Be Killed”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has never been one to mince words, but his latest remarks on the Cain Velasquez case have ignited a firestorm across the MMA world and beyond. On a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan passionately defended Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion currently serving time for attempted murder after shooting at Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting Velasquez’s young son at a daycare in 2022.

Rogan’s Unfiltered Take: “He Did What Any Father Would Have Done”

Rogan’s support for Velasquez was unequivocal. “He did what any father would have done,” Rogan said, emphasizing that unless you’re a parent, it’s impossible to grasp the “overwhelming rage” that would surge through someone whose child has been harmed. Rogan argued that Velasquez’s actions were the result of “temporary insanity,” a reaction any parent could relate to. “He should never have been incarcerated. He poses no threat to society. He isn’t dangerous. He should not be behind bars, especially after already serving three years,” Rogan stated.

Joe Rogan expresses support for Cain Velasquez, stating the world would be better if Cain had killed that guy. 🗣️💯 “Cain did what every father would have done. If you’re not a father, you would not understand the murderer’s rage you would have if some man molested your baby. He… pic.twitter.com/IErx1mAgg8 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 16, 2025

The incident, which saw Velasquez engage in a high-speed chase and fire a handgun (injuring Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, in the arm), has divided public opinion. While Goularte awaits trial on felony charges of “lewd acts with a minor,” Velasquez is serving a five-year sentence with parole eligibility in March 2026. Rogan’s take? “If there’s ever a case for temporary insanity, this is it. If he had killed that man, society might have been better for it. Someone who commits such heinous acts against children deserves severe consequences. That’s just my perspective”.

Rogan’s comments have resonated with many in the MMA community, where Velasquez’s actions are often viewed through a lens of empathy and understanding. The hashtag #FreeCain has trended, and UFC figures have publicly called for his release, arguing that Velasquez did what many parents say they would do if faced with similar circumstances.

But Rogan’s rhetoric didn’t stop at defending Velasquez. He went further, calling for the elimination of child abusers altogether. “Anyone willing to harm children does not deserve to exist. They ruin lives, not just their own but also the lives of those they affect, leaving a trail of devastation. Inflicting such harm on a child steals immense potential from humanity. It’s truly outrageous,” Rogan declared, even suggesting that a presidential pardon from Donald Trump or intervention from UFC President Dana White could be a solution for Velasquez

Beyond the Octagon: The Legal and Moral Debate

The Velasquez case has become a flashpoint for broader societal debates about justice, vigilantism, and the limits of empathy. While many in the MMA world stand behind Velasquez, legal experts and victim advocates warn against endorsing vigilantism, noting the dangers of taking the law into one’s own hands and the risk of collateral damage. Paul Bender, an innocent bystander, was wounded in the incident.

Yet, the emotional weight of the case is undeniable. Even Judge Arthur Bocanegra, who sentenced Velasquez, reportedly showed emotion during the proceedings. The juxtaposition of Velasquez behind bars while Goularte awaits trial on bail has fueled public frustration and calls for reform.

Joe Rogan’s comments have once again placed him at the center of controversy, but they also echo a sentiment that, for better or worse, resonates deeply within the fight community and among parents everywhere. As the legal process continues, the debate over justice, morality, and the boundaries of vengeance remains as fierce as any battle inside the cage.