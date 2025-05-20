The finer details of the Chicago Bears’ Joe Thuney contract proposal have been revealed, and the veteran will continue to be one of the highest paid guards in the NFL.

Chicago Bears Joe Thuney Contract Worth $35 Million

The Chicago Bears are making considerable strides to in order to protect Caleb Williams in the hole, which includes extending Joe Thuney to a bumper two-year, $35m contract.

The four-time Super Bowl champion has made a habit out of blocking for the very best in the NFL, not least Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, and now the 33-year-old will be committing himself to fending off opposition for the foreseeable in Chicago.

Williams’ struggles at QB were reflective of the franchise’s growing pains, but new head coach Ben Johnson — renowned for his offensive acumen — will hope to unleash the 2024 first overall pick’s potential, which starts with locking down his supporting cast.

Joe Thuney, who turns 33 this coming season, has had faith placed in his hands with a hefty contract extension.

The deal will tie him down for another two years in Chicago, keeping him at the franchise through to 2027. His total contract value will jump to $51 million over the next three years as a result, with $33.5 million guaranteed upon penning his new contract, reports NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The two-time first team All-Pro has proven himself not just one of the best guards in the NFL, but also one of the most reliable.

Thuney has missed just two games across his nine-year career, and if he manages to maintain a relatively clean injury history to see out his contract he will become the highest-paid guard in NFL history — $130 million in total.

Already among the highest paid guards in the NFL, Thuney’s new deal bumps him up to the fourth-highest paid left guard and 10th highest paid guard overall.

The Bears acquired Thuney from the Chiefs back in March, in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick. Kansas City’s complicated cap situation meant they couldn’t afford to cough up Thuney’s raise after the 2025 season.