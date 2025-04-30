NASCAR News and Rumors

Joey Logano Hits Back At MLB Legend Chipper Jones After Scathing Rebuke

Jared Turner
Joey Logano

When Joey Logano went on his in-car radio tirade against teammate Austin Cindric during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, his in-car camera feed managed to capture it all for the fans watching at home.

Apparently, former Major League Baseball star Chipper Jones was among those paying attention. And he offered quite the impassioned response.

Chipper Jones Minced No Words In Criticizing Joey Logano

Chipper Jones, who retired from MLB in 2012 following a decorated career with the Atlanta Braves, dished out some rather harsh words for Joey Logano on social media platform X after the reigning and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion lashed out at eventual race winner Austin Cindric for helping push the Toyota of Bubba Wallace to a Stage 2 victory.

In case you missed it, here’s the censored version of Logano’s profanity-laced rant aimed at his Team Penske/Ford teammate:

Now, here’s what Jones — the former Braves slugger and third baseman — had to say.

In no fewer than five subsequent posts on X, Jones continued taking swipes at Logano — even mocking his post-race interview with FOX Sports pit reporter Regan Smith. Later, when NASCAR announced it had disqualified Logano for an issue on his No. 22 car in post-race inspection, Jones reveled in the ruling, which stripped Logano of a fifth-place finish and dropped him to last in the finishing order.

The series of posts from Jones, who boasts roughly a million followers on X, naturally didn’t go unnoticed. Among those who reacted was Dale Earnhardt Jr., who seemed virtually at a loss for words.

Joey Logano Was Unamused By Chipper Jones’ Hot Take

With the dust finally starting to settle a bit from Talladega, Joey Logano took the opportunity on Tuesday to weigh in on Chipper Jones’ candid assessment of his outburst toward Austin Cindric.

Not surprisingly, Logano didn’t love the comments.

“I’m surprised that a professional athlete would act in that manner, because he’s been through it,” Logano told reporters at North Wilkesboro Speedway, where he made an appearance to promote the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race. “I say it all the time: I’m very careful (not) to form an opinion on an athlete by their emotions or the way they play the game. Because I know, from being in that position, when there’s that much on the line in a competitive environment, you act a certain way because you’re out there to win. And you’ve got to be able to shut that off.

“I would have assumed that him being that athlete that he is and was, that he would understand that and not mouth off on social media like somebody that’s never played the sport before, or a sport. It’s surprising to me.”

Logano then offered one final retort for Jones’ controversial hot take.

“All I can think is that he’s just trying to be relevant, still, or something like that,” Logano said, smirking. “I don’t really know exactly why (he said it). I’ve never met him. I don’t have a reason to dislike him, outside of now, but oh well. I guess I’m not rooting for the Braves anytime soon.”

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
