When Joey Logano went on his in-car radio tirade against teammate Austin Cindric during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, his in-car camera feed managed to capture it all for the fans watching at home.

Apparently, former Major League Baseball star Chipper Jones was among those paying attention. And he offered quite the impassioned response.

Chipper Jones Minced No Words In Criticizing Joey Logano

Chipper Jones, who retired from MLB in 2012 following a decorated career with the Atlanta Braves, dished out some rather harsh words for Joey Logano on social media platform X after the reigning and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion lashed out at eventual race winner Austin Cindric for helping push the Toyota of Bubba Wallace to a Stage 2 victory.

In case you missed it, here’s the censored version of Logano’s profanity-laced rant aimed at his Team Penske/Ford teammate:

Sooooo … Joey Logano isn't thrilled with his teammate right now … 👀 pic.twitter.com/hUOpcQHwk9 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 27, 2025

Now, here’s what Jones — the former Braves slugger and third baseman — had to say.

Congrats to @AustinCindric on his @TALLADEGA win. Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national tv, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him. Hate to be #dueces in the ‘team’ meeting on Monday. Some people… — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) April 27, 2025

In no fewer than five subsequent posts on X, Jones continued taking swipes at Logano — even mocking his post-race interview with FOX Sports pit reporter Regan Smith. Later, when NASCAR announced it had disqualified Logano for an issue on his No. 22 car in post-race inspection, Jones reveled in the ruling, which stripped Logano of a fifth-place finish and dropped him to last in the finishing order.

Couldn’t even congratulate @AustinCindric in the post race! #teamplayer At least he mentioned being selfish in the interview. Credit! https://t.co/g7vmqxJryB — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) April 28, 2025

My day just keeps getting better! https://t.co/KIAhaSo8Go — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) April 28, 2025

The series of posts from Jones, who boasts roughly a million followers on X, naturally didn’t go unnoticed. Among those who reacted was Dale Earnhardt Jr., who seemed virtually at a loss for words.

Holy shit Chipper 😂 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 28, 2025

Joey Logano Was Unamused By Chipper Jones’ Hot Take

With the dust finally starting to settle a bit from Talladega, Joey Logano took the opportunity on Tuesday to weigh in on Chipper Jones’ candid assessment of his outburst toward Austin Cindric.

Not surprisingly, Logano didn’t love the comments.

“I’m surprised that a professional athlete would act in that manner, because he’s been through it,” Logano told reporters at North Wilkesboro Speedway, where he made an appearance to promote the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race. “I say it all the time: I’m very careful (not) to form an opinion on an athlete by their emotions or the way they play the game. Because I know, from being in that position, when there’s that much on the line in a competitive environment, you act a certain way because you’re out there to win. And you’ve got to be able to shut that off.

“I would have assumed that him being that athlete that he is and was, that he would understand that and not mouth off on social media like somebody that’s never played the sport before, or a sport. It’s surprising to me.”

Logano then offered one final retort for Jones’ controversial hot take.

“All I can think is that he’s just trying to be relevant, still, or something like that,” Logano said, smirking. “I don’t really know exactly why (he said it). I’ve never met him. I don’t have a reason to dislike him, outside of now, but oh well. I guess I’m not rooting for the Braves anytime soon.”