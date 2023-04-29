NFL Draft

Joey Porter Jr. Follows In Dad’s Pittsburgh Steelers Footsteps

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Joey Porter Jr.

It is all in the family for Joey Porter Jr. and his father and namesake Joey Porter Sr.

Porter Jr., 22, was a cornerback for Penn State University before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the No. 32 overall pick (the first pick of the second round) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In 1999, his father, a linebacker, was also drafted by the Steelers in the third round with the No. 73 overall pick.

Porter Sr. spent eight seasons playing for the Steelers and later served as a defensive assistant in 2014 and the outside linebackers coach from 2015-2018.

Porter Sr. Always Wanted Jr. To Outdo Him

Joey Porter Jr. feels no pressure because of his father’s legacy.

From an early age, his father made it clear that he wanted his son to be better than he was.

Porter Jr. recently recalled the conversation.

“As a kid I kind of did have a lot of weight on my shoulders because everybody wanted to be like him, play his position, but when I was young, he had that conversation with me that he wanted me to be better than him. And after that conversation, really, all the noise around me went quiet because we have that understanding. So it’s no pressure now.”

So far so good in the NFL, he is already outdoing his dad; Porter Jr. was drafted 41 spots (and one round) ahead of him.

A Happy Ending, Dad Does Not Have To Change His Allegiance

Before the draft, Porter Jr. was asked if his father would become a fan of one of the Steelers’ rivals if he was drafted there.

Porter Jr. hinted that could happen even if it meant his dad would become a Baltimore Ravens fan.

He said:

“Yeah, most definitely. And I feel like he’ll be a fan no problem because he’s going be supporting me at the end of the day. So, yeah, he’s going to be down with it. He’s going to have a Ravens jersey on if that happens.”

So many Steelers fans are happy that this worst-case scenario will not happen.

They look forward to seeing both Joey Porters around Acrisure Stadium in 2023.

 

Topics  
NFL Draft Steelers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL Draft

NFL Draft
Michael Mayer

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels Drafts Michael Mayer Also Known As “Baby Gronk”

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  31min
NFL Draft
ryan-leaf-turned-his-life-around
Former First Round Pick Ryan Leaf Offers Interesting Take On Will Levis’s Draft Situation
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL Draft
gia duddy
Gia Duddy Outshines Boyfriend Will Levis at 2023 NFL Draft as He Slides Out of First Round
Author image David Evans  •  5h
NFL Draft
NFL: NFL Draft
NFL Draft 2023: ChatGPT Predicts The Future Of All 3 First Round Quarterbacks
Author image David Evans  •  5h
NFL Draft
WATCH: Will Levis Uncomfortable Free Fall In 2023 NFL Draft
WATCH: Will Levis Uncomfortable Free Fall In 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
NFL Draft
Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, And The Lombardi Trophy Get The Kansas City Draft Crowd Hyped
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 27 2023
NFL Draft
NFL Draft 2023 Expected to Draw 300K Fans in Attendance and Over 10 Million Viewers
NFL Draft 2023 Expected to Draw 300K Fans in Attendance and Over 10 Million Viewers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top