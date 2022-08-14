Joey Votto heartfelt message on playing at Field of Dreams

Joey Votto has been one of the best players in all of baseball for the past decade. Unfortunately, the Cincinnati Reds haven’t been able to find the type of success that Votto and others were hoping for, but there’s no denying the type of work that he put in over his long Major League baseball career. He’s been in this league since 2007 and has been a star ever since.

Cincinnati got to play at the Field of Dreams this year against the Chicago Cubs and Votto reflected on what it meant for him to be able to play there.

Joey Votto on Playing at The Field of Dreams

Votto released the following statement, according to MLB.com:

“We had the VHS tape when I was a boy,” Votto said. “Maybe we had 20-ish movies at the house, mostly Disney movies, but ‘Field of Dreams’ was one of the movies we watched often. It had great meaning because it was one of the movie options we could watch at the house. The movie is basically built around a catch with the father. It definitely resonates with me.” “It has more meaning now that my father passed,” Votto said. “It’s what I do for a living. My father and I played catch. It was the beginning of my baseball experience. Now playing in the Field of Dreams Game in August, it’s not entirely full circle, per se, but it will have meaning.”

Joey Votto is a Hall of Famer

There has been a bunch of talks recently about Joey Votto being in the Hall of Fame. There should be no chance that he doesn’t get in on the first ballot considering the type of resume he’s put together throughout his career. He’s the first Canadian player since Larry Walker to hit 300 home runs and 1000 career runs batted in.

On top of that, he’s hit 342 career home runs and also has a career batting average of .298. If that doesn’t get him into the Hall of Fame, then who knows what does.