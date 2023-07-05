The PGA Tour will head to TPC Deere Run in Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic on Thursday, July 6th, 2023. Find the 2023 John Deere Classic odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The John Deere Classic is the last PGA Tour event in the US before heading across the Atlantic for the Scottish Open and the Open Championship.

With the Open 2023 only two weeks away, the 2023 John Deere Classic hosts a weaker field than usual.

However, there is still a lot on the line for the players in action this weekend.

The John Deere Classic is the last chance the Tour will have a chance to qualify for the 2023 Open Championship.

The field at TPC Deere Run is highlighted by Denny McCarthy (+1200), who enters as the odds-on favorite to win the event. Not far behind, Russell Henley (+1400), Cameron Young (+1600), Ludvig Aberg (+1600), and Emiliano Grillo (+2000) round out the top five contenders.

Scroll below for John Deere Classic 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the John Deere Classic 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: John Deere Classic 2023

John Deere Classic 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 🕙 Tee Times Start: 7:45 a.m. ET

7:45 a.m. ET ⛳ Golf Course: TPC Deere Run | Silvis, Illinois

TPC Deere Run | Silvis, Illinois 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel 💰 Purse: $7,400,000

$7,400,000 🏆 John Deere Classic 2022 Winner: J.T. Poston

J.T. Poston 🎲 John Deere Classic Odds: Denny McCarthy +1200 | Russell Henley +1400 | Cameron Young +1600 | Ludvig Aberg +1600 | Emiliano Grillo +2000

John Deere Classic 2023 Odds

This week’s stop in Silvis, Illinois will draw a weaker field than usual at the 2023 John Deere Classic. With the Tour preparing to head overseas, many of the world’s top players have elected to skip the event at TPC Deere Run.

After a week in Detroit, the PGA Tour continues in the Midwest for one more week before the season’s final major. The field is generally compromised due to the scheduling and with only $7.4 million on the line, only nine of the top 50 players are coming out of the woodwork this week.

The field is highlighted by Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy, Seep Straka, and RBC Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor.

Currently, McCarthy has the best odds to win at +1200, followed closely by Russell Henley, who checks in at +1400.

The rest of the top five rounds off with Cameron Young (+1600), Ludvig Aberg (+1600), and Emiliano Grillo (+2000).

On the other hand, 2022 John Deere Classic winner J.T. Poston is considered a longshot at +3300 odds to defend his title.

Check out the complete John Deere Classic Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers John Deere Classic Odds Play Denny McCarthy +1200 Russell Henley +1400 Cameron Young +1600 Ludvig Aberg +1600 Emiliano Grillo +2000 Adam Hadwin +2100 Eric Cole +2500 Chris Kirk +2800 Keith Mitchell +2800 Adam Schenk +2800 J.T. Poston +3300 Seamus Power +3300 Taylor Moore +3300 Byeong-Hun An +3500 Stephan Jaeger +3500 Taylor Montgomery +4000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4000 Alex Smalley +4000 Patrick Rodgers +4000 Matt Kuchar +4000 Nick Taylor +4000 K.H. Lee +5000 Sepp Straka +5000

John Deere Classic 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 John Deere Classic below.

Denny McCarthy (+1200)

McCarthy has put together a very strong season this year. The current No. 34 player in the world, McCarthy has improved by 50 spots since the end of 2022. He’s coming off a T7 at the Travelers Championship and looks to be in top form heading into this week.

McCarthy has made 13 cuts in 2023, including three top 10 finishes. He’s finished in the top 20 in three consecutive starts, all designated events, helping him boost his season earnings considerably over the past month. He finished T6 last year at TPC Deere Run and is primed for his first win in the season against a short field.

Russell Henley (+1400)

Henley has the second shortest odds in the field, and for good reason, he has a really great track record at TPC Deere run. Sitting at No. 29 on the Official World Golf Rankings, Henley makes his return to the Tour after a T19 finish at the Travelers Championship.

Henley has been playing well, finishing in the top 20 in eight of his last nine starts. In his previous three appearances at the John Deere Classic, Henley has finished no worse than a T27. His best performance came in 2019 where he finished with a solo second place.

Adam Hadwin (+2100)

Hadwin nearly struck gold last weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic before Rickie Fowler held him off in the playoff round. Still looking for his second win in his career, Hadwin has been close a few times this year.

After a heartbreaking loss, Hadwin moves on to the John Deere Classic. He’s played well in his last three appearances including a T112 at the RBC Canadian Open, 59th at the U.S. Open and a T2 finish last weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

With Hadwin in top form, he’ll be worth a shot at these odds against a weak field.

