John Deere Classic : Odds, Predictions, and Expert Golf Picks

The 2022 John Deere Classic is the final tune-up for PGA Tour golfers before The Open Championship. Some players will be resting for the final major of the season, which could open up an opportunity for other players in the field to make their mark. Below, we’ll go over the John Deere Classic odds and give out our predictions and expert golf picks for the action at TPC Deere Run this weekend.

TPC Deere Run is the last stop on the PGA Tour before The Open.

While several of the best players in the world are resting up for the final major of the season, there will still be a competitive field at the 2022 John Deere Classic. Webb Simpson leads the field with the best odds to win the 2022 John Deere Classic at +1500. Meanwhile, Canadian Adam Hadwin is among the top favorites at +2200 odds after his impressive run at the US Open.

Scroll down below to get the best John Deere Classic odds, along with our predictions and expert golf picks this weekend.

US Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch John Deere Classic 2022

🏌 PGA Tour Event: John Deere Classic 2022

John Deere Classic 2022 📅 John Deere Classic 2022 Date: Thursday, June 30

Thursday, June 30 🏆 John Deere Classic 2021 Winner: Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover 🕙 Tee Times Start: 7:45 am ET

7:45 am ET 💰 John Deere Classic Purse: $7,100,000

$7,100,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS

Golf Channel | CBS ⛳ Golf Course: TPC Deere Run | Silvis, Illinois

TPC Deere Run | Silvis, Illinois 🎲 John Deere Classic Odds: Webb Simpson +1500 | Adam Hadwin +2200 | Sahith Theegala +2200 | Denny McCarthy +2500

John Deere Classic 2022 Odds | Odds to Win John Deere Classic 2022

TPC Deere Run gives PGA Tour players a chance to build some confidence ahead of The Open Championship by playing on one of the easiest courses on tour.

TPC Deere Run is a scoring paradise with wide fairways, allowing players to be aggressive off the tee.

Since 2009, only three winners have failed to score 20-under par or better.

The par-71, lowing scoring course will fare well with putters. The No. 12 hole is also known to go under-par and players that can hit birdies in bunches will thrive on this course.

While the top players on the PGA Tour are resting up for The Open in two weeks, there is still a competitive field at TPC Deere Run. Leading the field, Webb Simpson holds the best chances to win at +1500 odds.

Adam Hadwin and Sahith Theegala are also among the favorites to win with +2200 odds.

John Deere Classic Golfers John Deere Classic Odds Play Webb Simpson +1500 Adam Hadwin +2200 Sahith Theegala +2200 Denny McCarthy +2500 Charles Howell III +2500 Patrick Rodgers +2800 Jason Day +3000 Maverick McNealy +3000 Scott Stallings +3000 Nick Hardy +3000 Brendon Todd +3300 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3300 Adam Long +3300 Cam Davis +3300 J.T Poston +3300 Adam Svensson +4000 Adam Schenk +4000 John Huh +4500 Lucas Glover +5000 Cameron Champ +5000 Chez Reavie +5000 Anirban Lahiri +5000 Lanto Griffin +5000 Martin Laird +5500 Doug Ghim +5500

John Deere Classic Picks | 2022 John Deere Classic Predictions

With a favorable course and thin field at TPC Deere Run, it could be anyone’s tournament to win this weekend. Since the PGA Championship, Adam Hadwin has been on fire. He finished T18 at Memorial, T35 at the Canadian Open, and T7 at the US Open.

At the Country Club, Hadwin led the field after the first round. While he wasn’t quite able to hang on, he finished T7 behind Rory McIlroy. He’s been playing very confidently, showing strong distance, control, and precision.

Hadwin is 12th in strokes gained around the green (+0.422). If he can get off to another hot start, he’ll be the one to beat this weekend.

Take Adam Hadwin (+2200) to win the John Deere Classic in 2022.

