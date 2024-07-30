John Elway Says Not Drafting Josh Allen was his “Biggest Mistake”

Denver Broncos legend and former GM, John Elway, recently made it clear what his biggest mistake was while at the helm of the Broncos’ front office operations. Elway was the major architect of the Broncos teams led by Peyton Manning in the early 2010’s. He helped construct the famous “No Fly Zone,” defense and was vital in luring Manning to Denver after the Indianapolis Colts cut ties with the hall of fame quarterback. It was after Manning retired when Denver’s playoff drought began. The quarterback struggles were magnified. However, Elway admitted his worst mistake came in the 2018 NFL Draft. He selected pass-rusher, Bradley Chubb, when Josh Allen was still on the board.

“Last year I played [golf] with him and I’m wondering, ‘How long is it going to take him to realize that I passed on him and took Bradley Chubb instead?’ And it took him two and a half holes,” Elway said during an appearance on the “Pardon my Take” podcast. “And I loved him. But it just didn’t work out. He was my type. That was probably my biggest mistake of my GM days, was not taking Josh.”

The Broncos are currently hoping rookie quarterback, Bo Nix, can be their signal caller of the future and eventually end their postseason drought.

Josh Allen’s Career Thus Far

While Allen is a top-five quarterback right now, he went through his fair share of struggles his first couple of seasons in the league. As a result, it is hard to tell if the Broncos’ organization and fanbase would have been patient with his development. Now, Josh Allen has turned around the Buffalo Bills and they have been a fixture in the playoffs for the last few years. For his career, the former Wyoming product has led 13 comebacks, 19 game-winning drives, and logged a career win-loss record of 63-30 in regular season play. Allen has also recorded 167 passing touchdowns to 78 interceptions, a completion percentage of 63.2 percent, and 22,703 passing yards. While Josh Allen is not perfect quarterback, he would have certainly aided Denver more so than the past crop of quarterbacks in the post-manning era.

The Current State of the Denver Broncos

The Broncos are now in a full rebuilding phase. Many project them to be the worst team in the league this coming season. The jury is still out on Bo Nix like with any rookie quarterback, but head coach, Sean Payton, still has a championship pedigree. He wanted Nix for a reason and will look to mold him to fit his system. If the team remains patient and surrounds Nix with the right weapons in the coming years, Denver will eventually find themselves in the playoff picture. As for the fans, they must remain patient. Not every rookie quarterback is C.J. Stroud. However, Josh Allen is a prime example of how being patient with a young quarterback will eventually yield positive dividends.