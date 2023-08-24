John Fury Has A Net Worth Of $13 Million

John Fury is a British boxing trainer and former bare-knuckle boxer. He is the father of Tyson Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion. John Fury has had a long and successful career in boxing, both as a fighter and as a trainer. He is known for his no-nonsense approach to training and his ability to get the best out of his fighters.

John Fury was born in Manchester, England, in 1964. He began boxing at a young age and had a successful amateur career. He turned professional in 1987 and fought for 10 years. He retired from boxing in 1997 with a record of 14 wins (10 knockouts) and 4 losses.

After retiring from boxing, John Fury became a boxing trainer. He has trained his sons Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury, as well as other boxers such as Hughie Fury and Nathan Gorman. He is known for his tough training methods and his ability to get the best out of his fighters.

In 2022, John Fury was involved in a high-profile feud with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The feud began when John Fury criticized Tyson Fury’s decision to fight Dillian Whyte. The feud eventually led to Tyson Fury firing his father as his trainer. Despite the feud, John Fury remains a respected figure in the boxing world. He is a successful trainer who has helped to produce some of the best boxers in the world. His net worth is a testament to his success in the boxing world.

John Fury’s Net Worth

John Fury’s net worth is estimated to be around £10 million (US$13 million). This includes his earnings from his boxing career, as well as his earnings from his career as a boxing trainer.

John Fury fought for 10 years and had a successful amateur career. He is estimated to have earned around £1 million (US$1.3 million) from his boxing career. John Fury has trained some of the best boxers in the world, including his son Tyson Fury, Hughie Fury, and Nathan Gorman. He is estimated to earn around £500,000 (US$650,000) per year from his career as a boxing trainer. John Fury is believed to have invested wisely in property and other assets. This also has helped to grow his net worth over the years.

John Fury is a successful boxing trainer and former bare-knuckle boxer. He has had a long and successful career in boxing, both as a fighter and as a trainer. His net worth is estimated to be around £10 million (US$13 million). This is a testament to his success in the boxing world.