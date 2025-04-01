49ers

John Lynch Confident 49ers Will Extend Brock Purdy

Mathew Huff
San Francisco 49ers Executive, John Lynch, still expects quarterback, Brock Purdy, to be a 49er long term. Lynch has confidence that the organization will eventually ink an extension with the quarterback. The 49ers have historically been slow to sign key players to extensions. See players such as Brandon Aiyuk, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Nick Bosa. As a result, there is much speculation about the 49ers and their willingness to commit to Brock Purdy for the long haul. Lynch is hoping they can get a deal done before the NFL Draft.

I don’t think it’s too optimistic [to get it done by then],” Lynch said. “I think I understand why Brock wants that. We’d like that very much, so we’ve just got to find that right place for both sides, and I would love nothing more than for that to be the case.”

“Brock wants to be with us,” Lynch said. “We want Brock to be with us. When that’s the case, these things typically get done. And does it happen this offseason? I don’t know. Hopefully it happens real soon this offseason, but I think that’s the extent of getting into those things. There’s motivation on both sides, and that’s always a good thing.”

The San Francisco 49ers have lost many key personnel this offseason. Players such as Dre Greenlaw, Deebo Samuel, and Talanoa Hufanga will have new homes next season. Considering this, it is imperative they do not lose a serviceable quarterback. 

John Lynch Confident That San Francisco 49ers Will Sign Quarterback, Brock Purdy, to Contract Extension 

Brock Purdy’s Impact 

Purdy has developed into a solid quarterback in the league. Not many can say they have gone from being the last pick in the NFL Draft to leading their team to a Super Bowl appearance. Brock Purdy worked his way up from a third string job to an eventual starter. He is now one of the best stories in the NFL. In his three years, the former Iowa State product has been selected to one Pro Bowl and led the entire league in touchdown pass percentage (7.0 percent) in the 2024 campaign.

Furthermore, Purdy has logged 64 passing touchdowns to 27 interceptions, a passer rating of 104.9, and 9,518 passing yards. It should also be noted that Brock Purdy has been in the MVP conversation which certainly warrants some recognition. Taking all of this information into consideration, it would not be surprising if the San Francisco 49ers agree to a new deal with Brock Purdy before the upcoming NFL Draft.

