John Travolta Stars In “Grease” Themed Super Bowl Commercial

Wendi Oliveros
Fans of the 1970s cult classic movie Grease starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John can rejoice.

There is a bit of “Summer Lovin” incorporated into T-mobile’s Super Bowl 2023 ad that dropped on YouTube on Thursday.

And the original Danny Zuko of the T-birds, John Travolta, is the commercial’s biggest star.

As expected, there has already been a lot of fanfare and excitement generated from this commercial.

John Travolta Co-Stars With Zach Braff And Donald Faison

Zach Braff and Donald Faison of Scrubs fame co-star with Travolta because let’s face it one person was not enough to replace the iconic and legendary Olivia Newton-John who died on August 8, 2022.

The premise is that Travolta moves into the neighborhood, and his neighbors fill him in on the benefits of T-mobile home internet.

Check it out.

Grease and Scrubs Fans Love It

The commercial dropped on YouTube 11 hours ago and already has 2.5 million views.

Among the comments on YouTube included rave reviews for Travolta because he still has it.

He rocks the bald look and sings and performs like a champ 45 years after he originated the role in the 1978 movie.

One commenter said, “Olivia is smiling”.

Another commenter complimented this funny ad in the wake of “weird, gross, and irritating commercials” seen so far.

With Pete Davidson threatening to eat Jon Hamm and Brie Larson for Hellman’s mayonnaise, Maya Rudolph proposing clam-flavored M&M’s, and Deion Sanders posing as an old man with great strength for Oikos yogurt, it is fair to say that the Travolta ad is more clever than those weird spots.

More Commercial Previews Will Drop Before Sunday

T-mobile timed their preview very well as a wave of beer and food product ads dropped earlier in the week.

With companies making a $7 million investment for a 30-second spot, each will try to outdo the other with an original idea to garner the precious fan-favorite status all want as fans discuss the ads on Monday morning at work at the proverbial water cooler.

For right now, Travolta is tops.

Wendi Oliveros
