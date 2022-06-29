John Wall Improves L.A. Clippers' NBA Championship Odds by 45%

NBA News and Rumors

L.A. Clippers Acquire John Wall, Improve NBA Championship Odds by 45%

Gia Nguyen
The Los Angeles Clippers acquired point guard John Wall on Tuesday and are now among the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship. By acquiring the former All-Star point guard, the Clippers have improved their chances of winning an NBA Championship by 45%. The Clippers’ NBA Championship odds moved from +800 to +550 at the best online sportsbooks on the news of Wall’s acquisition. Wall will join Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to form a new Big 3 in Los Angeles.

According to sources, the Clippers will look to acquire John Wall following his buyout from the Houston Rockets. The former No.1 overall pick from Kentucky is expected to slot in next to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the Clippers’ starting lineup.

While the Clippers have been hampered by injuries in recent seasons, their chances of winning the 2023 NBA Championship increased by 45 percent after news broke on their plans to acquire the former Washington Wizards guard.

A five-time All-Star, Wall has played less than half a season since 2018. Despite being fully healthy, the Rockets paid Wall $44.3 million to sit on the bench for the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

What John Wall Brings To The Clippers

Following a year off, there will be some questions about Wall’s ability to adjust to the NBA game.

Still, the Clippers could be getting a bargain for one of the NBA’s top free agents.

Playing alongside George and Leonard should help hide some of his deficiencies on offense but Wall’s greatest contribution could come on the defensive end of the floor. When healthy, Wall is an active defender and a floor general known for his ability to push the pace and distribute the basketball.

He has scored an average of 19.1 points and handed out 9.1 assists per game during his NBA career. However, in his lone season in Houston, Wall averaged just 6.9 assists per game, the lowest mark of his career.

A career 32.3 percent 3-point shooter, Wall will need to improve in that area if he intends on helping Los Angeles compete for an NBA Championship.

L.A. Clippers Odds to Win 2023 NBA Championship

While John Wall sat out the entire season in Houston, the 31-year-old point guard is now expected to join Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in L.A. for the 2023 NBA season.

The new Big 3 in Los Angeles has instantly made the Clippers one of the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship. After acquiring Wall, the best US sports betting sites have moved the Clippers’ NBA Championship odds down from +800 to +550 odds.

With the addition of John Wall, the Clippers now have a 15.4% chance of bringing home the 2023 NBA Championship.

Check out the chart below for the best NBA Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

NBA Teams NBA Odds
Golden State Warriors +525
Los Angeles Clippers +550
Boston Celtics +600
Milwaukee Bucks +600
Brooklyn Nets +700
Los Angeles Lakers +1200
Phoenix Suns +1200
Miami Heat +1600
Denver Nuggets +1800
Memphis Grizzlies +1800
Dallas Mavericks +2000
Philadelphia 76ers +2000
New Orleans Pelicans +4000
Utah Jazz +4500
Chicago Bulls +5000
Minnesota Timberwolves +6000
Toronto Raptors +6000
Atlanta Hawks +7500
Cleveland Cavaliers +8000
Portland Trail Blazers +8000
Charlotte Hornets +12500
New York Knicks +17500
San Antonio Spurs +30000
Washington Wizards +30000
Detroit Pistons +50000
Indiana Pacers +50000
Orlando Magic +50000
Sacramento Kings +50000
Houston Rockets +100000
Oklahoma City Thunder +100000
Topics  
