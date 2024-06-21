Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 set for London in September

Bellator MMA is set to return to London with a highly anticipated rematch that promises to deliver fireworks. On September 14, the OVO Arena Wembley will host the main event of Bellator London, featuring a middleweight title bout between the reigning champion Johnny Eblen and the challenger Fabian Edwards. This rematch comes nine months after their first encounter, where Eblen secured a third-round knockout victory over Edwards at Bellator 299 in Dublin, Ireland.

Johnny Eblen vs Fabian Edwards 2 headlines the Bellator event headed to London on Sept. 14 #Bellator @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/vcgmlw53Md — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 18, 2024

The first fight between Eblen and Edwards was a thrilling contest that saw Eblen defend his title for the second time. The bout ended dramatically in the third round when Eblen knocked out Edwards, solidifying his status as a dominant force in the middleweight division. The victory was not without controversy, as it sparked a heated exchange between Eblen and UFC Welterweight champion Leon Edwards, Fabian’s brother. Leon took exception to Eblen’s post-fight celebration, leading to a shouting match between the two fighters.

Since their first encounter, both fighters have taken different paths to arrive at this rematch. Johnny Eblen, who remains undefeated with a perfect 15-0 record, continued his winning streak by defeating Impa Kasanganay, the PFL Light Heavyweight champion, at the historic “PFL vs. Bellator Champion vs. Champion” super show in Riyadh. This victory further cemented Eblen’s reputation as one of the top middleweights in the world.

On the other hand, Fabian Edwards, who suffered the first loss of his career against Eblen, bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Aaron Jeffery at Bellator Belfast in March. This win earned Edwards another shot at the middleweight title and an opportunity to avenge his loss to Eblen. Edwards, with a record of 13-3, is determined to learn from his mistakes in the first fight and hand Eblen his first professional defeat.

The rematch between Eblen and Edwards is not just a fight for the title; it is a clash of styles and a test of resilience. Eblen, known for his relentless pressure and knockout power, will look to impose his will on Edwards once again. Edwards, a skilled striker with a diverse arsenal, will aim to utilize his reach and technical prowess to keep Eblen at bay and avoid the mistakes that led to his defeat in their first encounter.

Bellator London will be the eighth visit of the promotion to the OVO Arena Wembley, a venue that has witnessed some memorable fights in the past. The event is expected to draw a large crowd, with fans eager to see if Edwards can overcome the odds and claim the middleweight title or if Eblen will continue his reign of dominance.

In addition to the main event, the card is expected to feature several other exciting matchups, although no other fights have been confirmed at this time. Bellator has a history of putting together stacked cards, and fans can expect more announcements in the coming weeks.

As the date approaches, the anticipation continues to build, with fans and analysts alike speculating on the outcome. Will Eblen maintain his unbeaten record and further establish his legacy, or will Edwards rise to the occasion and capture the middleweight crown? The answers will be revealed in the cage at Bellator London, an event that is shaping up to be one of the highlights of Bellator’s upcoming events.