Jon Gruden Brought In By Saints To Help Derek Carr

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden was brought in by the New Orleans Saints to work with quarterback Derek Carr, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen had Gruden aid the coaching staff with installing the offense for Carr.

Jon Gruden Coached Derek Carr On The Raiders

From 2018-2021, Gruden coached Carr on the Raiders. In three full seasons, Carr surpassed 4,000 yards each year, while throwing for a combined 67 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

During the 2021 season, Gruden resigned after an NFL investigation revealed he used racist, misogynistic, and homophobic slurs in emails between 2011 and 2018. Gruden led the Raiders to a 3-2 record before resigning on October 11, 2021. The Raiders made the playoffs that season under interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

The Saints will run a version of the West Coast offense, which Carr ran under Gruden.

Derek Carr Will Look To Lead Saints Back To Playoffs

Carr joins the Saints after nine seasons with the Raiders. In 2022, Carr was benched late in the season by head coach Josh McDaniels. Carr then agreed to step away from the team for the final two games of the season, ending his tenure with the team that drafted him in 2014.

Carr signed a four-year contract worth $150 million in the offseason.

Carr reunites with Allen in New Orleans. Allen decided to start Carr as a rookie in 2014. Allen only coached four games that season before he was fired.

Carr will look to lead the Saints back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

