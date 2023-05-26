NFL News and Rumors

Jon Gruden Brought In By Saints To Help Derek Carr

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden was brought in by the New Orleans Saints to work with quarterback Derek Carr, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen had Gruden aid the coaching staff with installing the offense for Carr.

Jon Gruden Coached Derek Carr On The Raiders

From 2018-2021, Gruden coached Carr on the Raiders. In three full seasons, Carr surpassed 4,000 yards each year, while throwing for a combined 67 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

During the 2021 season, Gruden resigned after an NFL investigation revealed he used racist, misogynistic, and homophobic slurs in emails between 2011 and 2018. Gruden led the Raiders to a 3-2 record before resigning on October 11, 2021. The Raiders made the playoffs that season under interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

The Saints will run a version of the West Coast offense, which Carr ran under Gruden.

Derek Carr Will Look To Lead Saints Back To Playoffs

Carr joins the Saints after nine seasons with the Raiders. In 2022, Carr was benched late in the season by head coach Josh McDaniels. Carr then agreed to step away from the team for the final two games of the season, ending his tenure with the team that drafted him in 2014.

Carr signed a four-year contract worth $150 million in the offseason.

Carr reunites with Allen in New Orleans. Allen decided to start Carr as a rookie in 2014. Allen only coached four games that season before he was fired.

Carr will look to lead the Saints back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
