Jon Jones by Submission Among Most Bet Props for UFC 285

Jon Jones, who is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, will look to make history. He will be going for the heavyweight belt as he takes on Ciryl Gane, one of the most explosive fighters in the UFC as of right now. It has been 37 months since Jones fought in the octagon, but he will still be ready. Remember, he was one of the best in the light heavyweight division for years. As for Ciryl Gane, he comes into this bout with a 11-1-0 record and is motivated to claim the belt after failing to win it once already. However, he is coming off a big knockout win, so his confidence will be sky-high. Jon Jones had this to say about his opponent, Ciryl Gane:

“Ciryl seems like a nice guy. Seems like a – you know, he’s a great fighter. Great footwork, great striking, ambidextrous in his stances – and I think it’s going to be a great fight. “I don’t think defensively he’s a very strong kickboxer. He has a really nice offense. Like I said, his defense is mainly in his footwork, and two other big holes are jiu-jitsu and wrestling.”

As for Ciryl Gane, he had a simpler response when asked about his opponent, Jon Jones.

“Everybody knows the level of wrestling of Jon Jones, but I’m focused about that. I’m focused on it, so we worked on it. We’re going to be ready for him.”

With this event being highly anticipated, Jon Jones is already among the best props for UFC 285. Here are just a few to pay attention to going into Saturday night’s fight. All props were verified via BetOnline.

Most Popular Jon Jones Prop Bets for UFC 285

Props for First to Bleed

Jones has +160 odds in terms of first to bleed. Gane currently has -220 odds in this department.

Props for Jon Jones Total Significant Strikes

The under for 84.5 significant strikes from Jon Jones is currently at -125 odds. The over 84.5 significant strikes is at -105 odds.

Props for Jon Jones Total Takedowns

For total takedowns, Jones has -145 odds at under 3.5 total takedowns. His odds for over 3.5 total takedowns are currently at +115 odds in this category.

Props for Most Significant Strikes Landed

Jon Jones possesses odds for most significant strikes landed at -115 odds. The same goes for Ciryl Gane.

Props for Most Takedowns Landed

Jon Jones has odds of -1,000 odds for getting the most takedowns landed. As for Ciryl Gane, he possesses odds of +600 in this specific category.

Props for Winning by Unanimous Decision

For winning by unanimous decision, the former light heavyweight champion is favored at +250 odds. Meanwhile, Gane has has +400 odds to win by unanimous decision.

