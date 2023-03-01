The long-awaited PPV event of the year is on tap this weekend with UFC 285. The return of the GOAT Jon Jones has been the talk around MMA for quite some time now and it is finally here, this is three years in the making. He is set to take on a formidable opponent in a brand new weight class in the former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

Jones has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his career but he is and always has been considered the greatest fighter of all time. He is looking to solidify that moniker as he attempts to claim gold in his second weight class which will be the biggest accomplishment of his career.

Ahead of his matchup against Gane, let’s take a look behind the man they call the GOAT Jon “Bones” Jones.

Jon Jones’ Net Worth

Jon Jones has been a dominant force during his time in the UFC with a record that consists of 26 wins and just 1 loss and that 1 loss was due to a disqualification that honestly should have been overturned. Jones’ estimated net worth is $15 million most of which is from his time-fighting in the UFC.

As of 2022, Jones is the 6th highest-grossing athlete in UFC history which is a number that is sure to skyrocket after this weekend’s fight with Ciryl Gane.

Here are the earnings of Jones’ last couple of fights in the UFC:

Opponent Event Total Payout Dominick Reyes UFC 247 $940,000 Thiago Santos UFC 239 $940,000 Anthony Smith UFC 235 $590,000 Alexander Gustafsson UFC 232 $1,380,000

Jon Jones’ Height, Reach, UFC Record

Jones has always been a gifted UFC fighter when it came to his intangibles. He has always had the height and or reach advantage in his fights and this fight against Gane will be no different. Let’s take a look at those intangibles compared to his counterpart.

Fighter Height Reach Jon Jones 6’4″ 83″ Ciryl Gane 6’4″ 81″

Jones has been all but untouchable during his run in the UFC with a record of 20 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no-contest. His lone loss was due to an inadvertent 12-6 elbow against Matt Hammill which most people think should be overturned to a win. For his no-contest against Daniel Cormier that was stemming from an out-of-fight positive test result that overturned his win to a no-contest.

Jon Jones’ Wife

Jon Jones is happily married to his wife Jessie Moses who he has been with since his days at Endicott High School in New York. Jones proposed to his wife back in 2013 after nearly a decade together.

She is 34 years of age and is a full-time mommy to her and Jones’ four daughters Leah, Carmen, Olivia, Shaelin.

Jon Jones’ Brothers

Jon Jones comes from a sports family as both of his brothers are professional athletes. Each one of them is a professional football player and one of them is still currently signed to a professional team.

Chandler Jones is a defensive end that has played in the league for 10 years and most recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders and finished the 2022 season with 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Arthur Jones also was a defensive end during his time in the National Football League. He played seven seasons and played for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Commanders (formerly Redskins) from 2010 through 2017. He finished his career with 64 games started, 99 tackles, and 10 sacks.