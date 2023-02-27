Jon Jones Next Fight: 3 Contenders To Fight ‘Bones’ After UFC 285

The GOAT Jon Jones is set to make his long-awaited return to the octagon this weekend at UFC 285 to take on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. This will be his first fight back in the UFC in over three years and his first fight ever in the heavyweight division.

He has worked tirelessly over the years to build into his new heavyweight frame with the right diet and strength and conditioning to get ready for the biggest test of his entire career. Although this may be the first fight for Jones at heavyweight, he was actually one of the biggest light heavyweights on the roster during his dominant run in the division.

He will have to be quick, concise and on point to reclaim his GOAT status and yet another championship belt this coming weekend. We know that Jones has to get through Gane first but let’s take a look at some potential future matchups for Jones after this is all said and done.

3 Contenders To Fight ‘Bones’ After UFC 285

With a win this weekend against Ciryl Gane, Jones will cement himself as the best heavyweight in the UFC but that will open some potential fights against the elite in the division thereafter. Let’s take a look at some of those potential matchups.

Stipe Miocic

Although Stipe Miocic hasn’t fought since getting knocked out by Francis Ngannou in 2o21, he is the biggest draw in the heavyweight division to fight Jones. There have been rumblings about a potential Jones vs Miocic fight prior to this matchup with Gane and it could be the first matchup on the horizon after this weekend.

Miocic still may be on the fence about returning to MMA but a potential huge PPV event against Jones as his last hoorah could be the fight that gets him excited to get back into the swing of things.

Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes may be the toughest fight in the heavyweight division for Jones if he were to decide to take the fight. Blaydes has been running rampant through the heavyweight division with his only losses to the former champion Francis Ngannou and former title challenger Derrick Lewis.

He has the size and wrestling prowess to match Jones and the power on the feet to really give Jones some trouble. This is one of the hardest stylistic matchups for Jones but one that he will eventually need to take at some point after this weekend.

Sergei Pavlovich

If Sergei Pavlovich is victorious in his upcoming fight against Curtis Blaydes it is hard to not campaign a fight with him against Jones. Pavlovich is 17-1 and is currently riding a five-fight first-round knockout streak.

His power, speed, and size make him one of the most dangerous strikers in the heavyweight division. This would be a very intriguing matchup against Jones to see how he would fare against someone who is much bigger than him but also is faster and packs more of a punch.