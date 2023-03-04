At UFC 285 media day, Jon Jones shared his excitement over Bo Nickal, who is set to make his UFC debut against Jamie Pickett.

“I’m super excited for Bo Nickal – just an American wrestler,” Jones said. “He represents that grit, that hard work, and I can see him going extremely far in this sport. He has one of the greatest martial arts down already, which I believe is wrestling. Us wrestlers, we get to dictate the pace of a fight. Things get tough on us, we just take it to the ground. And we also can avoid being taken down and get back to our feet when we’re in trouble, and Bo has that down. I think he’s going to do awesome.”

Bo Nickal: "He tried to take me take me down, but I obviously stuffed that." Jon Jones: "He went to try to grab my leg, and I held his hand." Who to believe about this #UFC285 fight week encounter? 🤼‍♂️😂 Full videos: https://t.co/YclnhIQFd5 pic.twitter.com/rNluhmnORg — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 2, 2023

Jon Jones Wrestled Bo Nickal During UFC 285 Week

Jones and Nickal had some fun backstage during UFC 285 fight week.

The two men playfully wrestled as they each attempted to take the other down. It was all fun and games, according to Jones.

“It wasn’t a wrestling match,” Jones said. “Bo is young and ambitious, and he’s looking for a reason to take me down, I’m sure. I’ll give him the opportunity if he wants it. But I’m an old man with a lot of tricks.”

At 27 years old, Nickal is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the sport. Nickal is a three-time NCAA Division I Wrestling National Champion and gold medalist at the 2019 U23 World Championship.

Jon Jones & Bo Nickal having a bit of fun backstage during #UFC285 fight week. Who’s the better grappler? 👀 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/wEXnvpAdlO — MMA DIRT (@MMADIRTcom) March 2, 2023

Jon Jones And Bo Nickal Are Favorites At UFC 285

Jones and Nickal will each fight at UFC 285 on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jones will be moving up to the heavyweight division for the first time in his career, fighting Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship.

BetOnline lists Jones as the favorite, with the odds set at -177.

Nickal is set to make his highly-anticipated UFC debut at UFC 285 in the middleweight division against Jamie Pickett.

BetOnline has Nickal as a heavy favorite, with the odds set at -2000.

