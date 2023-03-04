UFC News and Rumors

Jon Jones On Bo Nickal At UFC 285: ‘I Can See Him Going Extremely Far’

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Jon Jones UFC 285

At UFC 285 media day, Jon Jones shared his excitement over Bo Nickal, who is set to make his UFC debut against Jamie Pickett.

“I’m super excited for Bo Nickal – just an American wrestler,” Jones said. “He represents that grit, that hard work, and I can see him going extremely far in this sport. He has one of the greatest martial arts down already, which I believe is wrestling. Us wrestlers, we get to dictate the pace of a fight. Things get tough on us, we just take it to the ground. And we also can avoid being taken down and get back to our feet when we’re in trouble, and Bo has that down. I think he’s going to do awesome.”

Jon Jones Wrestled Bo Nickal During UFC 285 Week

Jones and Nickal had some fun backstage during UFC 285 fight week.

The two men playfully wrestled as they each attempted to take the other down. It was all fun and games, according to Jones.

“It wasn’t a wrestling match,” Jones said. “Bo is young and ambitious, and he’s looking for a reason to take me down, I’m sure. I’ll give him the opportunity if he wants it. But I’m an old man with a lot of tricks.”

At 27 years old, Nickal is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the sport. Nickal is a three-time NCAA Division I Wrestling National Champion and gold medalist at the 2019 U23 World Championship.

Jon Jones And Bo Nickal Are Favorites At UFC 285

Jones and Nickal will each fight at UFC 285 on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jones will be moving up to the heavyweight division for the first time in his career, fighting Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship.

BetOnline lists Jones as the favorite, with the odds set at -177.

Nickal is set to make his highly-anticipated UFC debut at UFC 285 in the middleweight division against Jamie Pickett.

BetOnline has Nickal as a heavy favorite, with the odds set at -2000.

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Jon Jones UFC

UFC 285 Props: Best Ciryl Gane vs Jon Jones Prop Bets

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
UFC News and Rumors
Jon Jones UFC 285
Jon Jones On Bo Nickal At UFC 285: ‘I Can See Him Going Extremely Far’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
Valentina Shevchenko of the UFC.
Valentina Shevchenko Husband, Instagram, Tattoo, and Nationality
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  7h
UFC News and Rumors
Valentina Shevchenko readies to fight.
UFC 285: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
UFC News and Rumors
Amanda Ribas Career Earnings
UFC 285: Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  8h
UFC News and Rumors
Alexa Grasso of the UFC.
Alexa Grasso Net Worth, UFC Record, Height, Weight, And Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
UFC News and Rumors
Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal
Bo Nickal Wrestled Jon Jones Ahead Of UFC 285 Debut
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top