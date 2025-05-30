UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has again spoken about his future but remains unready to confirm whether he will fight again.

Jones has not fought since November 2024, when he defeated Stipe Miocic in dominant fashion.

The 37-year-old has held onto the heavyweight title for more than 800 days. However, that victory over Miocic is the only time he has fought since winning the belt against Ciryl Gane in March 2023.

Thousands of disgruntled fans have lost patience and have called on him to vacate the belt.

However, Jones is not yet ready to declare whether he’s going to fight again or hang up the gloves.

Jon Jones opens up on his UFC future

Jon Jones was again asked to address his UFC future during a recent appearance on DeepCut with VicBlends.

He did not address any potential unification bout with Tom Aspinall but teased the potential of exhibition matches.

“You know, I don’t know what life holds as far as fighting and competing,” Jones said. “I do feel like I will be a lifelong martial artist, whether I’m coaching others or taking exhibition matches.

“There’s a lot of great competition in the UFC, [but] I do view myself as more than a fighter.

“Being in my position, I feel like I have a lot more options than a lot of the other fighters as far as the ability to leave and return, and things like that.”

In previous posts on social media, Jones suggested the UFC is aware of his future plans and that he was surprised the promotion hadn’t revealed that to the world yet.

When interviewed, Jones also said: “This year I’m saying yes to more opportunities. I’m traveling more. I’m consciously being kinder to people and that’s just the way of my mind right now is just love and kindness and peace and focusing on family and focusing on me, my aura.”

Petition to strip Jones of UFC heavyweight title reaches 157,000 signatures

A petition was launched to strip Jon Jones of the UFC heavyweight title, due to his inactivity and lack of updates on his future.

The petition which started on May 14th on Change.org, has now reached 157,000 signatures at the time of writing.

It reads: “Jon Jones is now the longest reigning champion in UFC heavyweight history and has only fought two times in that period.

Tom Aspinall has shared the viral petition to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title to his Instagram The petition now has over 150K signatures 😳 pic.twitter.com/oNjJU3akZM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 30, 2025

“There is a clear interim champion, Tom Aspinall, who has defended his interim championship belt.

“Aspinall is ready to fight Jones. Jones refuses to fight him. Therefore, we as fans must let Dana White know: It is time to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title. He clearly has no intentions of fighting anytime soon.”

Aspinall shared the petition on social media when the signatures exceeded 153,000.

Jones could surpass Cain Velasquez’s 896-day record as longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history in August 2025.