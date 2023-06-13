Jon Rahm Feels “Betrayed” By PGA Management After LIV Merger

Jon Rahm is one of many frustrated players on the PGA Tour in the wake of the news of an alliance between the tour, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and the DP World Tour. Rahm feels “betrayed” by PGA Tour leadership.

“It gets to a point where you wanna have faith in management, and I wanna have faith that this is the best case for us, but that’s clearly not the consensus,” Rahm said during the U.S. Open press conference on Tuesday. “The general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management.”

Jon Rahm One Of Many PGA Players Frustrated With The PGA Tour

Jon Rahm – “It gets to a point where you want to have faith in management and I want to have faith that this is the best thing for all of us, but its clear that’s not the consensus.” #USOpen pic.twitter.com/aOUxK2Ph6W — Chris McKee (@mrmckee) June 13, 2023

Rahm is frustrated with the PGA Tour for the surprise announcement to merge forces with the PIF, which funds the LIV Tour. Rahm understands the “secrecy” behind the meetings the PGA had with PIF, but that doesn’t explain why it had to happen.

“It’s not easy as a player that has been involved, like many others, to wake up and see this bombshell,” Rahm said. “We’re all in a bit of a state of limbo ’cause we don’t know what’s going on.”

Uncertain Future For Now

The uncertain sentiment as to what will happen next year with the merger is shared by players on both the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour.

“It’s a state of uncertainty that we don’t love, but at the end of the day, I’m not a business expert,” Rahm said. “Some of those guys on the board and involved in this are. So I’d like to think they’re going to make a better decision than I would, but I don’t know.”

Rahm is coming off his win at the 2023 Masters. The Spaniard will look to win his second U.S. Open title this week at the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Golf Betting Guides 2023