Jon Rahm Masters Odds Predictions, & Expert Picks

Prior to last year, Jon Rahm’s only finish outside the Top 10 at the Masters was in his debut year where he finished T27. But after a T27 last year at Augusta, can Jon Rahm bounce back in 2023?

Despite never having won at Augusta, Jon Rahm is commanding a lot of respect from oddsmakers. His excellent performance during the opening events of 2023, where he recorded three outright wins in five tournaments and finished in the top 10 in the other two, has caught the attention of many. Rahm’s exceptional skills in key areas that it takes to compete at Augusta, including ranking first in total strokes gained and birdie average, make him a formidable contender for the 2023 Masters. Although his odds at 9/1 are reasonable considering his strong performances in the winter season, there are other players with longer odds that I would consider betting on for the outright winner just from a value standpoint. But there are some other places to have action on Jon Rahm this weekend.

Jon Rahm Masters History

Year Place Score 1 2 3 4 Earnings 2022 T27 +4 74 72 77 69 $0 2021 T5 -6 72 72 72 66 $437,000 2020 T7 -10 69 66 72 71 $358,417 2019 T9 -10 69 70 71 68 $310,500 2018 4 -11 75 68 65 69 $528,000 2017 T27 +3 73 70 73 75 $78,100

Jon Rahm 2023 Masters Odds

Jon Rahm 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play To Win 2023 Masters +900 First Round Leader +1800

Jon Rahm 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play Top 5 Finish +210 3rd Round Leader +1000

Jon Rahm vs. Cam Smith Full Tournament Odds Play Jon Rahm -190 Cam Smith +150

Jon Rahm 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play Top 10 Finish -140 Top 20 Finish -330

Jon Rahm Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks

Here are the predictions and best bets for Jon Rahm at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:

Jon Rahm Over Cam Smith – Full Tournament (-190)

I have to say this might be my favorite play of the tournament. This line opened at Rahm -165 but has jumped all the way to -190 for a few reasons. The most glaring is that Cam Smith came out and said his game isn’t exactly where he would want it to be for a major, especially the grueling test at Augusta. And we’ve documented it a few times now, Cam Smith is no longer in the conversation for the top golfer in the world. He hasn’t played nearly as much golf as he was playing when he was at the peak of his game last year at the British, and his results have been inconsistent and lackluster. To keep it simple, I think Jon Rahm is in contention on Sunday and I don’t believe that Smith is. Now I’m not saying it’s out of the realm of possibilities that Smith flips a switch and battles his way into contention, but I am saying I believe it to be highly unlikely. Give me Rahm.

Jon Rahm Top-10 Finish (-140)

Now I’ve wrestled with this one for a bit because I fully believe the Spaniard is capable of a top 5 finish and potentially even winning this thing. Of course, he is. Top 5 finish for Rahm pays +210 where Top 10 pays -140. His best finish is 4th in 2018. And while it’d be great to hit the +210 for a top 5, we’re gonna play it a tad safe here.