Featured

Jon Rahm Masters Odds Predictions, & Expert Picks

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read

Prior to last year, Jon Rahm’s only finish outside the Top 10 at the Masters was in his debut year where he finished T27. But after a T27 last year at Augusta, can Jon Rahm bounce back in 2023?

Despite never having won at Augusta, Jon Rahm is commanding a lot of respect from oddsmakers. His excellent performance during the opening events of 2023, where he recorded three outright wins in five tournaments and finished in the top 10 in the other two, has caught the attention of many. Rahm’s exceptional skills in key areas that it takes to compete at Augusta, including ranking first in total strokes gained and birdie average, make him a formidable contender for the 2023 Masters. Although his odds at 9/1 are reasonable considering his strong performances in the winter season, there are other players with longer odds that I would consider betting on for the outright winner just from a value standpoint. But there are some other places to have action on Jon Rahm this weekend.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 Masters

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Jon Rahm Masters History

Year Place Score 1 2 3 4 Earnings
2022 T27 +4 74 72 77 69 $0
2021 T5 -6 72 72 72 66 $437,000
2020 T7 -10 69 66 72 71 $358,417
2019 T9 -10 69 70 71 68 $310,500
2018 4 -11 75 68 65 69 $528,000
2017 T27 +3 73 70 73 75 $78,100

 

Jon Rahm 2023 Masters Odds

Jon Rahm 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play
 To Win 2023 Masters +900 BetOnline logo
First Round Leader +1800 BetOnline logo

 

 Jon Rahm 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play
Top 5 Finish +210 BetOnline logo
3rd Round Leader +1000 BetOnline logo

 

Jon Rahm vs. Cam Smith Full Tournament Odds Play
Jon Rahm -190 BetOnline logo
Cam Smith +150 BetOnline logo

 

Jon Rahm 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play
Top 10 Finish -140 BetOnline logo
Top 20 Finish -330 BetOnline logo

 

Jon Rahm Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks

Here are the predictions and best bets for Jon Rahm at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:

Jon Rahm Over Cam Smith – Full Tournament (-190)

I have to say this might be my favorite play of the tournament. This line opened at Rahm -165 but has jumped all the way to -190 for a few reasons. The most glaring is that Cam Smith came out and said his game isn’t exactly where he would want it to be for a major, especially the grueling test at Augusta. And we’ve documented it a few times now, Cam Smith is no longer in the conversation for the top golfer in the world. He hasn’t played nearly as much golf as he was playing when he was at the peak of his game last year at the British, and his results have been inconsistent and lackluster. To keep it simple, I think Jon Rahm is in contention on Sunday and I don’t believe that Smith is. Now I’m not saying it’s out of the realm of possibilities that Smith flips a switch and battles his way into contention, but I am saying I believe it to be highly unlikely. Give me Rahm.

Bet on  Rahm over Smith (-190)  at BetOnline

Jon Rahm Top-10 Finish (-140)

Now I’ve wrestled with this one for a bit because I fully believe the Spaniard is capable of a top 5 finish and potentially even winning this thing. Of course, he is. Top 5 finish for Rahm pays +210 where Top 10 pays -140. His best finish is 4th in 2018. And while it’d be great to hit the +210 for a top 5, we’re gonna play it a tad safe here.

Bet on Jon Rahm Top 10 Finish (-140)  at BetOnline

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features Golf News and Rumors Golf Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
USATSI_18059040

Scottie Scheffler Masters 2023 Odds, Predictions, History & Expert Picks

Author image Colin Lynch  •  8h
Featured
Masters 2023: Augusta National Course Preview and Odds Breakdown
Author image Colin Lynch  •  11h
Featured
download (7)
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 2
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 2 2023
Featured
spencer-turnbull-tigers-1024x683
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 1
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 1 2023
Featured
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Mar. 31
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 31 2023
Featured
2023 MLB Opening Day Odds, Best Bets, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 30 2023
Featured
2023 MLB NL MVP Award Winner Odds & Best Bets
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top