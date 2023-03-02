Jon Rahm will tee off as the odds-on favorite to win the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday. Find all of the Jon Ram odds and learn why he will win the Arnold Palmer Invitational below.

Once again, Jon Rahm leads the field with the best odds to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend.

Heading into the Bay Hill Golf Club, Rahm has been red hot, winning three of his first five starts. The Spaniard has won two elevated events, including the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Genesis Invitational, plus the American Express.

Rahm has the best Arnold Invitational odds at +700 and will be among the golfers to keep an eye on in Florida.

Jon Rahm Career Stats

Turned Pro: 2016

FedEx Rankings: 1st

Official World Golf Ranking: 1st

Career Wins: 10

Wins in 2022-2023: 3

Top 10 in 2022-2023: 6

Career Earnings: $44,888,792

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Odds

The world’s best golfers are teeing off in Orlando, Florida for the 2023 Arnold Invitational. The elevated event will feature a $20 million purse and some of golf’s best players will put their talents on display at Bay Hill Golf Club, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Rahm leads the field with the best Arnold Palmer Invitational odds at +700. Meanwhile, defending champion Scheffler sits at +1000 odds to win this weekend. McIlroy has a great track record at Bay Hill golf course and checks in at +800 odds to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Scroll down to view some of the Jon Rahm odds available for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational from BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites.

Jon Rahm’s Arnold Palmer Invitational Outright Odds

Golfer Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds Play Jon Rahm +700

Jon Rahm To Lead After Round 1

Golfer Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds Play Jon Rahm +1800

Jon Rahm to Make Cut

Make or Miss Cut Yes No Play Moneyline -900 +600

Jon Rahm vs Rory McIlroy Match Up

Jon Rahm vs Scottie Scheffler Match Up

Why Jon Rahm is Going to Win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023

Rahm reclaimed the No.1 spot in the world after winning the Genesis Invitational two weeks ago.

He opens the tournament as the favorite to win and rightfully so.

Rahm is the best golfer in the world right now. He has won three of his five PGA Tour events and has not finished worse than a T7 this year.

Rahm is heading to Florida with his best form yet. He comes into Bay Hill leading the field in total strokes gained, eagles, and birdies average. Rahm is hot right now and he ranks within the top ten in strokes gained tee to green (3rd), off-the-tee (7th), approach the green (6th), driving distance (4th), and more.

While he’ll need to hold off Scheffler and McIlroy for his fourth win, Rahm’s game may have more advantages at Bay Hill. Despite the weather, which will make things almost unpredictable, Rahm fares well on par 5 holes. There are four par 5s at Bay Hill and Rahm leads the field in strokes gained: par 5s in the last 24 rounds.

While it may not be a birdie fest, whoever is able to take advantage for the scoreable par 5s will punch their ticket to the top of the leaderboard.

Bet on Jon Rahm +700 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2023.

Golf Betting Guides 2023