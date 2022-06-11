Jon White picks Belmont Stakes 2022 are available here. Read Jon White Belmont picks below for horse racing betting.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is this Saturday, June 11; free Jon White picks Belmont Stakes 2022 and expert predictions are featured here. This is the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. The race is taking place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. BetOnline odds are posted below.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep scrolling for Jon White picks Belmont Stakes 2022 and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Jon White Picks Belmont Stakes 2022 | Jon White Belmont Picks

Jon White is a Santa Anita and Del Mar oddsmaker. His picks and predictions for the 2022 Belmont Stakes have been released. The Belmont Stakes is the final leg of the Triple Crown. Early Voting — the winner of the Preakness — is skipping this race to prepare for the Travers Stakes. Rich Strike, the 80-1 underdog winner of the Kentucky Derby, did not race in the Preakness.

Needless to say, there will not be a Triple Crown winner this year. Eight horses are racing in this year’s Belmont Stakes. Sportsbooks have We the People as the 2-1 favorite to win the event. As shown above, White’s top four picks for the Belmont Stakes include Rich Strike, We the People, Mo Donegal and Creative Minister. Rich Strike and We the People are his 1A and 1B picks. It was a close decision.

Rich Strike (+550) at BetOnline | Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions

First off, Rich Strike was the dark-horse winner of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. He has 7-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. White discussed Andy Serling’s comments regarding this 80-1 winner. “I see Rich Strike as a massive bet against in the Belmont Stakes,” explained Serling. However, White disagrees. Although he wanted to take We the People as his top pick due to pace advantage, White is trusting Rich Strike to win.

The 3-year-old colt is racing from the No. 4 post position. Ten horses have won the Belmont Stakes at this gate number. Also, Blended Citizen was the last horse to win this race at the No. 4 post (2018). Rich Strike has placed in the top 3 of his previous two major races.

Furthermore, at the Leonatus Stakes, he placed third. Then, in April, he finished third at the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks. Rich Strike recorded a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 84 for this race. In the Kentucky Derby, he finished with a career-best BSF score of 102.

We the People (+250) at BetOnline | USA Today Belmont Stakes Picks 2022

On Tuesday, We the People opened as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. He is racing from the No. 1 post position. A total of 24 horses have won the Belmont Stakes at this position. Jon White liked his Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes win in May. He won by 10 1/4 lengths on a wet track. We the People, a 3-year-old colt, placed seventh at the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby in April as well.

His best recorded Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 103, and this score was measured at last month’s Peter Pan. Justify — the 2018 Belmont Stakes winner — was the last horse to win this race at the No. 1 post position. In terms of BSF, We the People’s biggest threats in this race are Rich Strike and Creative Minister. This track is “the test of the champion” because of its length. We the People’s speed figure is one of the top reasons why White is expecting this horse to place somewhere in the top 3.

Mo Donegal (+265) at BetOnline | Belmont Stakes Expert Picks

Next, Mo Donegal has 5-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. He is racing from the No. 6 post position. Regarding BSF, White made it a point to mention that he chose Mo Donegal over Nest because of different speed figures. His best BSF score is 96, whereas Nest’s best is 92. Mo Donegal, a 3-year-old colt, placed fifth at the Kentucky Derby. In April, he won the Grade 2 Wood Memorial Stakes, finishing ahead of Early Voting and Skippylongstocking.

Not to mention, Mo Donegal finished third at the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes in February. His best Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 96. According to this week’s top 10 list for the NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll, Mo Donegal ranks seventh overall with 121 rank points. Rich Strike ranks third with eight first-place votes and 215 rank points. All in all, White did plenty of research prior to releasing his picks. Mo Donegal’s odds alone are something to consider.

Creative Minister (+650) at BetOnline | CBS Belmont Stakes 2022 Predictions

Lastly, Creative Minister has 6-1 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. The 3-year-old colt finished 3 1/2 lengths behind Early Voting at the Preakness. Creative Minister’s post position is No. 5. Mark Valeski was the last horse to win the Belmont Stakes at the No. 5 post, and that was back in 2012. His best Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 100. Now, Creative Minister has never won a Grade 1 or Grade 2 race.

Nevertheless, he won the Maiden Special Weight (MSW) in April. Plus, Creative Minister won the AlwOC at Churchill Downs in May. He has placed in the top 3 of all of his entered races. This horse is a wild card for a lot of bettors out there. If Rich Strike can win as a heavy underdog, Mo Donegal or Creative Minister could do the same. This explains why White had to include him.