The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 20. Will Mage be able to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive with a win at the Preakness? Jon White believes it can happen.

Jon White Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions

The post positions have been set for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes!#Preakness148 pic.twitter.com/3xmWjJZR1g — Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 15, 2023

The morning line favorite for the 2023 Preakness Stakes is Mage, currently listed at +145 on BetOnline. White believes Mage has what it takes to win the Preakness after its magical run at the Derby. White also likes two other favorites, First Mission (+275) and National Treasure (+500). If White has to use a fourth as a longshot, keep an eye on Perform (+1600).

Mage (+145)

After winning the Kentucky Derby with 15-1 morning line odds, Mage catapulted himself to the front as the favorite for the Preakness. With a shorter track, Mage will have to make a move earlier, but it will always play to his benefit because of his quickness (102 Equibase speed figure).

When Mage won the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May, I confess that I was not on board,” White said. “Will Mage add his name to the list of Grade I Kentucky Derby winners who subsequently captured the Grade I Preakness? I think so.”

First Mission (+275)

Right behind Mage on White’s ticket is First Mission, who will be making his Grade 1 stakes debut at the Preakness. First Mission is trained by Brad Cox, who won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes in 2021 and will look to win his first Preakness on Saturday. Plus, jockey Luis Saez, who has over 3,000 career wins, will be on First Mission.

First Mission did not race during its two-year-old season, but neither did Derby winner Mage. First Mission has the speed (103 top Equibase Speed Figure) to beat Mage down the final stretch.

National Treasure (+500)

White’s third selection is National Treasure, the talented 3-year-old trained by Bob Baffert. With seven wins in the Preakness Stakes, Baffert is looking to move solely into first place for most all-time wins in this race with a victory from National Treasure. Plus, it’s Baffert’s first Triple Crown race since coming back from his suspension.

Running out of Gate No. 3, National Treasure will be one of the closers looking to use its speed late. With a top Equibase speed figure of 101, National Treasure is a viable play on Saturday.

